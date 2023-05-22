La Liga: Atletico Madrid Sink Osasuna in 3-0 Home Win to go Second in League

Yannick Carrasco, Saul Niguez and Angel Correa scored to give Atletico Madrid a 3-0 home win over Osasuna on Sunday.

Carrasco opened the scoring right before the break after a fast build-up and Saul extended their lead in the 62nd minute, striking a loose ball into the net from inside the box.

Correa closed out the win with a tidy finish from a Rodrigo de Paul pass in the 82nd minute.

With Barcelona having already clinched the title, Atletico are second in LaLiga with 72 points, one ahead of Real Madrid in third who have a game in hand.

Real Madrid conceded at 1-0 defeat to Valencia at the Mestalla Stadium, which witnessed ugly scenes of racist abuse from the home supporters targeted at Madrid’s star winger Vinicius Junior.

The Brazilian winger, who has been subjected to racist chants, abuse and antics from rival supporters all season, was pushed to tears as the match was stopped for nearly five minutes before play resumed.

The 22-year-old took to Instagram to express his disillusionment with the La Liga authorities for failing to tackle the disgusting issue of racism with the required force.

Real are a point behind Atletico with 71 points from 35 games.