Trends :GT vs MIUP Board Exam ResultsKarnataka ElectionsModi In Kerala
Home » Football » La Liga: Real Madrid Ease Past Celta Vigo, Real Sociedad Beat Rayo Vallecano, Athletic Bilbao Edge Out Almeria

La Liga: Real Madrid Ease Past Celta Vigo, Real Sociedad Beat Rayo Vallecano, Athletic Bilbao Edge Out Almeria

Marco Asensio and Eder Militao netted for the capital city club as they managed to register a 2-0 win over Celta Vigo. Real Sociedad earned a 2-1 come-from-behind win over Rayo Vallecano after Athletic Bilbao won 2-1 at Almeria

Advertisement

Published By: Vivek Ganapathy

Associated Press

Last Updated: April 23, 2023, 08:27 IST

Madrid, Spain

Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, centre, celebrates with Vinicius Junior, left, and Dani Ceballos after scoring the opening goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, April 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, centre, celebrates with Vinicius Junior, left, and Dani Ceballos after scoring the opening goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, April 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Real Madrid beat Celta Vigo 2-0 on Saturday to pressure Barcelona before the Spanish leader hosts Atletico Madrid needing a win to quash any fears of a late-season slump.

Marco Asensio put Madrid ahead three minutes before halftime from a pass by Vinícius Júnior after the winger sped clear on the flank.

Center back Éder Militão again showed his punch in attack by using a powerful header to turn in a corner kick by Asensio in the 48th.

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

Advertisement

Madrid’s win trimmed Barcelona’s still-healthy lead to eight points with one more game played.

Two rounds ago, Barcelona could have gone ahead by as many as 15 before it was held to two consecutive draws that allowed Madrid to breathe some life into its nearly hopeless title defence.

RELATED NEWS

A loss by Barcelona to third-placed Atletico at Camp Nou on Sunday could embolden Madrid with eight games to play.

Either way, Madrid has prioritized a possible cup double, not a still unlikely comeback in the domestic league.

After three more league games, Madrid will play Osasuna on May 6 in the Copa del Rey final. Just three days later, the Champions League holder hosts Manchester City in the semifinals.

For goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who made a late stop to deny Celta’s Iago Aspas one-on-one, Madrid can have it both ways.

“We are going to keep fighting until the last game," Courtois said. “We have to try to win these next three games, and then after the Copa del Rey final we will see what the difference is. And, in any case, our task is to keep winning so we have good momentum going into the Champions League (semifinals)."

Advertisement

Coach Carlo Ancelotti left first-choice players Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Rodrygo, and Dani Carvajal, who all started in its 2-0 win at Chelsea last week, on his bench at the start of the match with Celta.

Advertisement

In their place, Aurélien Tchouaméni and Dani Ceballos played in the midfield, while Nacho Fernández was in defence and Marco Asensio in attack.

Ancelotti’s B team did just fine.

The vision of Ceballos combined with the speed of Vinícius was enough to break down Celta’s resistance.

Ceballos slotted a finely weighted through ball behind the defence to meet Vinícius’ run down the left flank, before he cut back and found Asensio arriving to score from his pass.

Advertisement

Militão put the result beyond doubt when he charged in and rose high above Celta’s defence to thump home Asensio’s corner kick.

Down by two goals, 12th-placed Celta finally started to click in attack. But Gabri Veiga, a 20-year-old midfielder linked to a move to Madrid, and Aspas failed to get off on-target shots after left-back Javi Galán set them up.

And when Aspas did break past Fernández and had time and space in his favour, Courtois closed him down and swatted the ball away.

Advertisement

The 35-year-old Aspas made his 450th career appearance for Celta.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange CapPurple Cap

Real Sociedad beat Rayo Vallecano

Real Sociedad fought back to beat Rayo Vallecano 2-1 and strengthen its hold on fourth place and the last Champions League spot after Real Betis stumbled in a loss at Osasuna.

Fifth-placed Betis fell six points behind Sociedad after Ante Budimir led Osasuna to a 3-2 win over the Seville-based side as it builds momentum for the Copa del Rey final in two weeks.

Bilbao win at Almeria

Athletic Bilbao won at Almeria 2-1 and boosted the Basque club’s chances for fighting for a European competition berth. Valladolid’s 1-0 win over Girona lifted it seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Read all the Latest Sports News, Check Out Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: April 23, 2023, 08:18 IST
last updated: April 23, 2023, 08:27 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Malaika Arora Looks Smoking Hot In New Photoshoot, The Diva Flaunts Her Toned Abs In The Sexy Pictures

+7PHOTOS

Inside Varun Dhawan's 36th Birthday Celebration: The Actor Celebrates With Wife Natasha And Friends, See Pics