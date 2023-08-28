La Liga: Xavi's Barcelona Secure Services of Joao Cancelo on Loan from Manchester City

The Portuguese right-back, Joao Cancelo has officially been confirmed to make the move to FC Barcelona. The former Manchester City player had been on loan at Thomas Tuchel’s Bayern Munich in the previous season. Cancelo will head to Barcelona on loan with a buy option included in the deal.

Cancelo will look to revive his career after falling down the pecking order at Manchester City. He will fill a hole that has been one of Barcelona’s weak points throughout last season.

The right-back spot was previously held by French defender, Jules Kounde who was playing in a position that was not his primary option. Reports were also present saying that he was not happy playing the full-back role for the side.

The new Barcelona signing will hope to bring some stability to the side with the Catalan’s defence looking as shaky as ever. Barcelona conceded 3 goals in their previous game against Villareal in La Liga.

The previous season, Barcelona were one of the best defences in the league finishing the season with a record-low of conceding only 20 goals. Their star defender from Uruguay, Ronald Araujo has been plagued with injuries while Kounde has been struggling with the partnership with former Chelsea defender, Andreas Christensen.

Xavi will hope to improve his side’s defensive issues as arch-rivals, Real Madrid look unstoppable with the likes of their new signing, Jude Bellingham who has scored in each match for the Los Blancos this season.

Cancelo will hope to bring his A-game to the Barcelona side with them looking to defend their La Liga title this year. Xavi will also hope to put in a better performance in the Champions League with a shock exit from the prestigious tournament by not even getting through to the group stages. The side was then relegated to the Europa League where they were eliminated by Manchester United led by Erik Ten Hag.