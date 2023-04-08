Lazio vs Juventus Live Football Streaming For Serie A 2022-23: How to Watch Lazio vs Juventus Coverage on TV And Online

Lazio are all set to square off against Juventus in their upcoming fixture of the Serie A 2022-23. The hotly anticipated face-off is slated to take place on April 9 at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. Lazio, who have been enjoying red-hot form this season, are now occupying the second spot in the league table with 55 points in 28 appearances. At this stage, the Eagles are 19 points behind table-topper Napoli. They travelled to Monza for the previous league assignment and picked up a crucial 2-0 victory. The away win will certainly work as a huge confidence boost against a powerhouse side like Juventus.

On the other hand, Juventus are coming off a 1-1 draw against their Derby d’Italia rivals Inter Milan in the first leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final tie. The high-voltage encounter turned out to be quite chaotic at the dying moment. As many as three footballers from both teams including were shown the red card following some heated incidents. Now, Juventus will head to the Lazio fixture with an aim to clinch their fourth consecutive league victory. They are now seventh in the table with 44 points in 28 matches.

Ahead of Sunday’s Serie A 2022-23 match between Lazio and Juventus; here is all you need to know:

What date Serie A 2022-23 match between Lazio and Juventus will be played?

The Serie A 2022-23 match between Lazio and Juventus will take place on April 9, Sunday.

Where will the Serie A 2022-23 match Lazio vs Juventus be played?

The Serie A 2022-23 match between Lazio and Juventus will be played at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

What time will the Serie A 2022-23 match between Lazio and Juventus begin?

The Serie A 2022-23 match between Lazio and Juventus will begin at 12:15 AM IST on Sunday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Lazio vs Juventus Serie A 2022-23 match?

Lazio vs Juventus match will be televised on the Sports 18 channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Lazio vs Juventus Serie A 2022-23 match?

Lazio vs Juventus match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app in India.

Lazio vs Juventus Possible Starting XI:

Lazio Predicted Starting Line-up: Provedel, Hysaj, Casale, Romagnoli, Marusic, Milinkovic-Savic, Cataldi, Alberto, Anderson, Immobile, Zaccagni

Juventus Predicted Starting Line-up: Szczesny, Danilo, Bremer, Sandro, Cuadrado, Fagioli, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic, Di Maria, Vlahovic

