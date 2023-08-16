Leandro Paredes Rejoins Roma from Paris Saint-Germain

Leandro Paredes has rejoined Roma from Paris Saint-Germain, the Serie A club announced on Wednesday.

In a statement, Roma said that midfielder Paredes had signed “a contract until June 30, 2025" reportedly worth four million euros ($4.4 million) a season.

“Coming back to Rome is always a special thing, but doing so now as a Roma player is even more special," Paredes said. “I’d like to thank the fans for welcoming me and Roma for bringing me back to the club where I launched my career in Europe.

“Last year was an incredibly happy one for me with the World Cup, so now I want to keep tasting success and I’m convinced I can do just that with this team."

Having come through the youth ranks at Boca Juniors, Paredes joined Roma in 2014 following a brief spell at Chievo Verona.

Paredes, who triumphed with Argentina at last year’s World Cup, was a Roma player between 2014 and 2017 before being sold to Zenit Saint Petersburg.

The 29-year-old will wear the number 16 shirt made iconic by home-grown hero and fellow World Cup winner Daniele De Rossi.

“I would never have chosen that number without his permission," Paredes told Roma’s social media channels.

“He sent me a message to say that he would be delighted if I picked that number. It will be an honour."

“As soon as he heard that we were interested, Leandro made it clear that his target was to return to Roma," Roma general manager Tiago Pinto said. “His strong willpower made us even more convinced that we should bring him back to the Giallorossi and we’re delighted to see him back in Roma colours.

Paredes moves to Roma after Juventus didn’t take up their option to buy him at the end of his loan from PSG at the end of last season.

Paredes won three league titles and two French Cups for Qatar-backed PSG, and was a losing Champions League finalist three years ago.

Roma are also set to sign Renato Sanches from PSG following the departure of Nemanja Matic to Rennes.