Trends :Chandrayaan-3Sunny DeolBRICS SummitRanbir KapoorAsia Cup
Home » Football » Leandro Paredes Rejoins Roma from Paris Saint-Germain

Leandro Paredes Rejoins Roma from Paris Saint-Germain

Leandro Paredes was a Roma player between 2014 and 2017 and rejoins the Italian club untill 2025.

Advertisement

Curated By: Ritayan Basu

News18.com

Last Updated: August 16, 2023, 15:48 IST

Rome, Italy

Leandro Paredes signed with Roma (Twitter)
Leandro Paredes signed with Roma (Twitter)

Leandro Paredes has rejoined Roma from Paris Saint-Germain, the Serie A club announced on Wednesday.

In a statement, Roma said that midfielder Paredes had signed “a contract until June 30, 2025" reportedly worth four million euros ($4.4 million) a season.

“Coming back to Rome is always a special thing, but doing so now as a Roma player is even more special," Paredes said. “I’d like to thank the fans for welcoming me and Roma for bringing me back to the club where I launched my career in Europe.

“Last year was an incredibly happy one for me with the World Cup, so now I want to keep tasting success and I’m convinced I can do just that with this team."

Advertisement

Having come through the youth ranks at Boca Juniors, Paredes joined Roma in 2014 following a brief spell at Chievo Verona.

Paredes, who triumphed with Argentina at last year’s World Cup, was a Roma player between 2014 and 2017 before being sold to Zenit Saint Petersburg.

The 29-year-old will wear the number 16 shirt made iconic by home-grown hero and fellow World Cup winner Daniele De Rossi.

“I would never have chosen that number without his permission," Paredes told Roma’s social media channels.

“He sent me a message to say that he would be delighted if I picked that number. It will be an honour."

Advertisement

“As soon as he heard that we were interested, Leandro made it clear that his target was to return to Roma," Roma general manager Tiago Pinto said. “His strong willpower made us even more convinced that we should bring him back to the Giallorossi and we’re delighted to see him back in Roma colours.

Paredes moves to Roma after Juventus didn’t take up their option to buy him at the end of his loan from PSG at the end of last season.

Paredes won three league titles and two French Cups for Qatar-backed PSG, and was a losing Champions League finalist three years ago.

Advertisement

Roma are also set to sign Renato Sanches from PSG following the departure of Nemanja Matic to Rennes.

top videos
  • AP Dhillon's Photos With Lady Love Go Viral: All About Banita Sandhu, Who Debuted With Varun Dhawan

    • The 29-year-old Paredas spent last season on loan at Juventus, which would have had the obligation to buy the player for 22.6 million euros ($24.7 million) if certain — unspecified — objectives had been met.

    (With inputs from Agencies)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Ritayan BasuRitayan Basu, Senior Sub-Editor, Sports at News18.com, covers badminton and cric...Read More

    first published: August 16, 2023, 14:45 IST
    last updated: August 16, 2023, 15:48 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    MORE NEWS

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App