Leeds United Owner Secures Deal to Take Over Troubled Sampdoria

Sampdoria were relegated rom Serie A while Leeds United suffered relegation from Premier League

Curated By: Ritayan Basu

Reuters

Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 13:56 IST

New Delhi, India

Andrea Radrizzani (Reuters)
Troubled Italian football club U.C. Sampdoria said its shareholders have approved a restructuring plan, a move which paves the way for a takeover by Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani and his partner Matteo Manfredi.

Sampdoria, which has just been relegated from Serie A for the first time in over a decade, said the deal entails a cash injection of up 40 million euros ($44 million) to shore up the Genoa-based club’s finances.

Hard-hit by the pandemic, Sampdoria have been for sale for over a year as part of a process aimed at repaying creditors of the club’s former chairman and owner, who has been involved in a case of alleged bankruptcy.

A trustee has been looking after the sale process, with Lazard acting as advisor.

Radrizzani and Manfredi’s proposal won out over a rival bid by Lille’s owner Alessandro Barnaba, the club previously said.

Sampdoria enjoyed their heyday in the early 1990s when the Genoa-based club secured their sole national title with a team led by outstanding strike partnership Gianluca Vialli and Roberto Mancini.

Leeds United also suffered relegation from England’s Premier League last weekend.

    • (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)

    first published: May 31, 2023, 13:56 IST
    last updated: May 31, 2023, 13:56 IST
