Leeds United Owner Secures Deal to Take Over Troubled Sampdoria

Troubled Italian football club U.C. Sampdoria said its shareholders have approved a restructuring plan, a move which paves the way for a takeover by Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani and his partner Matteo Manfredi.
Sampdoria, which has just been relegated from Serie A for the first time in over a decade, said the deal entails a cash injection of up 40 million euros ($44 million) to shore up the Genoa-based club’s finances.
Hard-hit by the pandemic, Sampdoria have been for sale for over a year as part of a process aimed at repaying creditors of the club’s former chairman and owner, who has been involved in a case of alleged bankruptcy.
A trustee has been looking after the sale process, with Lazard acting as advisor.
Radrizzani and Manfredi’s proposal won out over a rival bid by Lille’s owner Alessandro Barnaba, the club previously said.
Sampdoria enjoyed their heyday in the early 1990s when the Genoa-based club secured their sole national title with a team led by outstanding strike partnership Gianluca Vialli and Roberto Mancini.
Leeds United also suffered relegation from England’s Premier League last weekend.
(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)