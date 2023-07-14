Leonardo Bonucci Dropped From Juventus; Free To Leave Club This Summer

Juventus’ stalwart defender Leonardo Bonucci has reportedly been left out of the squad’s plans for the future and is expected to be available for sale in this summer transfer window.

Juventus’ new Sporting Director Cristiano Giuntoli’s first major decision at the club seemingly sees the club’s captain being excluded from the Bainconeri’s rebuild.

Reports from La Gazzetta dello Sport and multiple other sources all insist that Giuntoli personally informed Bonucci that he is not part of their plans and will be left out as a technical decision.

Bonucci is said to be now on the market and free to leave this summer if he wishes to play a more pivotal role elsewhere in order to retain his spot as the captain of the Italian team ahead of next year’s Euros.

Bonucci who has played for the better part of 12 years in Juventus, excluding a season-long stint in Milan, has previously voiced his desire to make his 500th appearance for the club this coming season and said that he will retire folwing the end of the 2023-24 season. But, the recent turn of events seems to stand in the way of his achieving his goal.

But, it is important to keep in mind that Bonucci’s alleged departure comes after a disappointing 2022-23 season, where the defender’s poor form and injuries rendered his influence moot. Bonucci, who took over the captain’s armband last season following the departure of Giorgio Chiellini to the MLS, failed to stay healthy, starting a mere nine Serie A matches over the entire season.