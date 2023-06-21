Breakdown of Lionel Messi's $55M Salary: How Much Will Inter Miami Star Earn After Taxes?

Lionel Messi is on the verge of joining Inter Miami, the former Paris Saint-Germain superstar whose contract with PSG expired recently is due to sign an eye-watering deal with the club, which will earn him a reported salary of $55M.

Messi will become the highest-paid athlete in the United States following his move to the Major League Soccer (MLS).

Recently, Inter Miami owner Jorge Mas confirmed to select media outlets according to an Associated Press report that Messi is set to make his debut on July 21.

According to Sports entrepreneur Andre Petcash, Messi is set to earn $31.7m in net income following his move to Inter Miami.

Advertisement

ALSO READ| Live Transfer Window June 21: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr Sign Chelsea Winger, Neymar Angling For Barcelona Return

The largest chunk of his salary will be retained by Messi himself, whereas the Argentine World Cup winner will reportedly pay $20.35m to federal Tax authorities.

Since the 35-year-old will be playing in Florida, according to the rules of the government of the United States, he will not be required to pay any income tax to the state, further, no agent fee will be associated with Messi’s blockbuster package.

This is because his father, Jorge Messi is his agent, and therefore, unlike other agents who charge a ‘brokerage’ amount when a player signs for a club, there would be no such thing among the Messi family.

The superstar football, who is set to become the highest-paid athlete in the United States will pay around $1.64m in jock tax as well as $1.29m in medicare.

ALSO READ| Inside Lionel Messi’s Staggering $25m Deal With Saudi Arabia: Social Media Posts, All Expenses-Paid Trips

All things considered, Messi will earn a reported $31.7m figure as his net income after his move to Inter Miami.

Advertisement

The star footballer was offered a highly lucrative deal by Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal however, such is the structure of Messi’s deal with Inter Miami that he will also own equity in the club.