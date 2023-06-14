'Don't Think I Will be Around for 2026 World Cup': Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has stated that he doesn’t think that he will play in the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America. Messi managed to fulfil his long-time dream of winning the World Cup trophy as he guided the Argentina team to a glorious triumph last year in Qatar. The seven-time Ballon d’Or was the star performer in the tournament and won the Golden Ball for the best player of the tournament. He scored a brace in the World Cup final against 2018 champions France.

The 35-year-old, ranked amongst the greatest of all time, confirmed that he might not be around for the 2026 World Cup with the Argentina team.

Advertisement

“I have said several times before that I don’t think so, that that (2022) was my last World Cup," he said when asked by China’s Titan Sports in a video interview if he might feature at the 2026 tournament in North America.

Also Read | ‘I Didn’t Ask to Leave PSG or to Join Real Madrid’: Kylian Mbappe Amidst Transfer Links With Los Blancos

“I will see how things go but in theory I don’t think I will be around for the next World Cup," he added in Spanish in the video published on the app Kuaishou.

His comments come after he said earlier this year to Argentinian newspaper Ole that it would be “very difficult" to play at another World Cup. He will turn 39 during the showpiece tournament.

The former Barcelona star is currently in Beijing where Argentina will play a friendly against Australia on Thursday. After the international fixtures, Messi is expected to complete his move to Inter Miami. The legendary player himself announced that he will join Inter Miami in the ongoing transfer window as he wants to get away from the attention and focus on his family.

Also Read | Lionel Messi One of The Greatest, Didn’t Get the Respect he Deserved in France: Kylian Mbappe