Lionel Messi's Last Dance With Barcelona! Inter Miami Superstar Likely to Receive Farewell at Boyhood Club

Even though Barcelona came ever so close to signing Lionel Messi in the summer, after the Argentine World Cup winner left Paris Saint-Germain, the La Liga giants’ financial turmoil meant that they could not afford to sign Messi and still pursue their other transfer targets. Thus, Messi decided to shock the entire footballing world and joined Major League Soccer (MLS) club Inter Miami co-owned by former Real Madrid legend David Beckham.

Messi can however have his last dance with Barcelona, as the 36-year-old is in line to have a ‘proper goodbye’ at Camp Nou, where he started his career.

Advertisement

Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas has confirmed that Messi will not be joining Barcelona on loan, however, he will do ‘everything’ in his power to ensure that the Argentine receives a farewell at his boyhood club.

Transfer News Live, July 30: Real Madrid Want Kylian Mbappe Before La Liga Starts, Liverpool Plot Shock Loan Move

Messi spent the majority of his career at Barca since making his debut in 2003 and was with the La Liga giants until 2021. Due to the club’s financial turmoil which remains an issue still unresolved, he had to leave his boyhood team and join Paris Saint Germain.

His contract with PSG expired earlier this summer and despite interest from Saudi Pro League outfit Al Hilal, Messi snubbed them to join Inter Miami.

Since the legendary footballer left Barca in grim circumstances he never had the chance to say goodbye to the fans, however, Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas said he’ll try to facilitate a ‘proper’ farewell for Messi at Camp Nou.

Advertisement

Mas told the Offside with Taylor Twellman podcast, “I don’t know if it’s some type of friendly or farewell game. They have this Gamper Trophy they play for in the summer."

“But there will be something where, hopefully when the new Camp Nou is open, because their stadium there they will not be playing in for the next year and a half, hopefully, Lionel Messi can say his proper goodbye," he added.

Advertisement

ALSO READ| WATCH: Big Brawl Breaks Out in El Clasico ‘Friendly’, Barcelona Down Spirited Real Madrid 3-0

Furthermore, Messi will not be joining his boyhood club on loan as Jorge Mas ruled out that possibility entirely.