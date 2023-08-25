Watch: Lionel Messi's Bodyguard Follows Him Everywhere, Meet the Ex-Navy Seal and MMA Fighter Hired by Beckham

Lionel Messi has scored 10 goals and recorded 3 assists ever since he signed for Inter Miami. The Argentine sensation has begun life in the United States of America (USA) in a surreal fashion helping the David Beckham co-owned club win their first major silverware in the form of the Leagues club.

The 36-year-old failed to score for the first time since signing for Miami during their US Open Cup semifinal clash against FC Cincinnati but he did provide two assists and scored his penalty in the comeback shootout win.

However, Messi isn’t the only one hogging the limelight, eagle-eyed fans in a recent viral video spotted that a man has been following the Argentine footballer everywhere! Even near the pitch, even while the former Barcelona star celebrates his goals!

Advertisement

ALSO READ| Lionel Messi Keen To “Enjoy Every Moment" Of His Career, Says Choosing Inter Miami Was A “Family Decision"

As per multiple reports, Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham has personally assigned Messi a bodyguard named Yassine Chueko, who is a former US Army soldier who fought in Iraq and Afghanistan as a Navy Seal.

Messi also follows Chueko on Instagram and there are multiple photos and videos of the bodyguard who has participated in many boxing and MMA fights.

Multiple videos have gone viral on social media showing a muscular man following Messi while he’s in action from near the touchline. As soon as the final whistle blows, Chueko is there beside the Argentine following him like his shadow.

The bodyguard follows Messi everywhere, from when he gets down from the team bus, to the time when he’s out and about with his family. Cheuko is seen wearing an Inter Miami polo shirt and black trousers on many occasions.

Advertisement

ALSO READ| Manchester City’s Aymeric Laporte Set To Join Cristiano Ronaldo At Al-Nassr

Beckham’s fellow co-owner Jorge Mas had revealed that Inter Miami had been preparing for Messi’s safety given fans can sometimes overstep the line while trying to get close to the Argentine superstar.

“Security will obviously be enhanced," Mas told the Miami Herald.