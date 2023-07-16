Trends :Delhi FloodsKajolOpposition MeetingAnanya PandayProject K
Lionel Messi's Car Jumps Red Light, Narrowly Avoids Accident Ahead of Inter Miami Debut | WATCH

Lionel Messi's car was seen jumping the red-light and the Inter Miami superstar nearly avoided a car crash ahead of his MLS debut

Curated By: Amrit Santlani

News18.com

Last Updated: July 16, 2023, 10:01 IST

New Delhi, India

Lionel Messi's car avoided a narrow accident in Miami (Twitter Image)
Lionel Messi was officially unveiled as Inter Miami’s signing on Sunday however, the Argentine World Cup winner nearly avoided a major accident ahead of his debut in Major League Soccer (MLS).

After leaving Paris Saint-Germain in the summer, following the expiry of his contract, Messi was heavily tipped to join his long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia however, he shocked the entire world by instead opting to sign with Inter Miami.

The legendary star forward was on holiday for the past couple of weeks before he finally touched down in Miami ahead of his unveiling. Amidst all the glitz and glamour, Messi could have been dealt a massive blow however the footballer narrowly avoided a car crash in Miami.

Transfer News Live, 16 July: Inter Miami Sign Lionel Messi, Bayern Munich Move For Harry Kane; PSG Eye Dusan Vlahovic

A video of the incident is going crazy viral on social media wherein Messi’s car was being escorted by the police. In the video, the car carrying Messi can be seen entering an intersection after jumping a red light.

It remains unclear whether Messi himself was driving or the car was being driven by someone else. However, thanks to the alertness of the other car drivers, a potential accident was averted as seen in the video.

Watch:

After weeks of speculation, since Messi announced he’d join Inter Miami, the MLS outfit finally shared a video confirming the star signing.

    • The Argentine World Cup winner is expected to make his debut for his new club on July 22, during the Leagues Cup clash on Saturday.

    Infact, Messi’s new club was in action on Sunday morning although they were handed a 3-0 defeat by St. Louis, as the club owned by David Beckham remain rooted on the foot of the table of MLS’ Eastern Conference, with just 18 points from 22 games.

    About the Author

    Amrit SantlaniAmrit Santlani, Senior Sub Editor at Cricketnext has 4 years of experience cover...Read More

    first published: July 16, 2023, 08:50 IST
    last updated: July 16, 2023, 10:01 IST
