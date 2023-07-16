Lionel Messi's Car Jumps Red Light, Narrowly Avoids Accident Ahead of Inter Miami Debut | WATCH

Lionel Messi was officially unveiled as Inter Miami’s signing on Sunday however, the Argentine World Cup winner nearly avoided a major accident ahead of his debut in Major League Soccer (MLS).

After leaving Paris Saint-Germain in the summer, following the expiry of his contract, Messi was heavily tipped to join his long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia however, he shocked the entire world by instead opting to sign with Inter Miami.

The legendary star forward was on holiday for the past couple of weeks before he finally touched down in Miami ahead of his unveiling. Amidst all the glitz and glamour, Messi could have been dealt a massive blow however the footballer narrowly avoided a car crash in Miami.

Advertisement

Transfer News Live, 16 July: Inter Miami Sign Lionel Messi, Bayern Munich Move For Harry Kane; PSG Eye Dusan Vlahovic

A video of the incident is going crazy viral on social media wherein Messi’s car was being escorted by the police. In the video, the car carrying Messi can be seen entering an intersection after jumping a red light.

It remains unclear whether Messi himself was driving or the car was being driven by someone else. However, thanks to the alertness of the other car drivers, a potential accident was averted as seen in the video.

Watch:

After weeks of speculation, since Messi announced he’d join Inter Miami, the MLS outfit finally shared a video confirming the star signing.

ALSO READ| ‘We Will Sign Harry Kane..’: Bayern Munich Honourary President Issues Huge Ultimatum For Tottenham Striker