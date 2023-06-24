Lionel Messi Could Cut it on a Cold, Wet Night at Stoke: Former Defender Rory Delap Settles Age-old Debate

Stoke cult hero Rory Delap and the surrounding atmosphere at the club’s home stadium in Staffordshire have always been touted as a tough nut to crack, so much so that the expression ‘A cold, wet night at Stoke’ has made its way into the football jargon.

And despite what Argentine World Cup winner Lionel Messi has managed to achieve in his illustrious career, there was a time when the question arose if the diminutive genius could cut it on a cold, wet, windy night at Stoke.

Stoke’s former defensive stalwart Delap, who is famed for his incredible attacking throw-ins, revealed in an interview that the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner would manage to shine even in the most competitive of conditions.

When asked if the 36-year-old would have found it difficult to score against the notorious Stoke defence in its heyday, Delay said, “I don’t think so, I don’t think so. No, I think the thing you saw with the top players, we made it hard for teams but we never got a result," he recollected.

He alluded to the great Manchester United side of that time, managed by the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson, who managed to come to Stoke and return with three points more often than not.

“Against United, they were the top team at the time. With Sir Alex Ferguson, he’d seen it all before with the Wimbledons and the teams of that era. So, you know, he set the team up to go and win and I think they won every game when I was at Stoke so I think the top players don’t let stuff like that affect them."

He also touched upon Stoke’s memorable 2-1 win over Arsenal, in which Delap’s long throws came to good use. He also spoke about the Chelsea side back in the day which used to be a formidable force.

“Arsenal were a great side at that time, maybe it got to them a bit. Chelsea, we always struggled against Chelsea. They were the top three teams at that stage. They never really struggled with the cold, wet night there."

Delpa further emphasised the supremacy of once-in-a-generation players such as Messi and how it would have been difficult for the English side, even at the peak of its powers, to stop someone like the Argentine genius.

“So you’re talking about Messi and players like that, I think they’re just elite. They’re another level. It doesn’t matter where they go, they will perform."

