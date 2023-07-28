Lionel Messi Gifts Customised Headphones To Inter-Miami Teammates

Lionel Messi certainly knows how to blend with the dressing room culture, no matter which team he is playing for. Wrapping up his decorated career in Europe, Messi has recently shifted his base to America, joining Inter Miami of the Major League Soccer (MLS). The Argentine superstar made a dream debut for his new club with a last-gasp winner against Cruz Azul. Following the maiden victory for his new club, Messi reportedly presented customised Beats headphones to all his Inter Miami teammates. Right-back DeAndre Yedlin was first spotted wearing the pink and black headset, which also had the club’s emblem imprinted on it.

In his second game for the Miami-based side, Lionel Messi appeared more dangerous, scoring a brace in a 4-0 win over Atlanta United on July 26. Coming off the match, DeAndre Yedlin was asked about the headphone and the American defender was quick to confirm that it was gifted by none other than Lionel Messi.

According to Yedlin, Messi gave headphones to every player of the squad as a memento gift for his debut game. “Yeah, Messi got them for the team. I have no idea if he bought them. But he gave headphones to everybody for his first game," Yedlin said, as reported by Mirror.