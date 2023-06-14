Lionel Messi One of The Greatest, Didn't Get the Respect he Deserved in France: Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain star forward Kylian Mbappe has opened up on Lionel Messi’s exit from the club after his two-year stint. Mbappe heaped huge praise on the Argentine and called him one of the greatest players in football history.

Messi is often regarded as the greatest player to ever play the game but his stint at PSG was not the ideal one. He was signed by the French giants to win the UEFA Champions League title but it didn’t turn out well as they were eliminated from round of 16 for back-to-back seasons.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or was booed by some PSG fans during his final days at the club. The PSG Ultras were also miffed with Messi after he guided Argentina to a FIFA World Cup triumph with a win over France in the final.

Messi and Mbappe formed a solid duo upfront for PSG as they linked well for two years as the Argentine turned playmaker made way for the Frenchman who acted as a strike force for the club.

The 24-year-old said that Messi - one of the greatest players didn’t get the respect he deserved in France.

“He’s one of greatest player in the history of football. It’s never good news when someone like Messi leaves".

“I don’t quite understand why so many people were so relieved that he was gone. He didn’t get the respect he deserved in France", told Gazzetta.

