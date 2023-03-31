Lionel Messi Heading Back to Barcelona? Barca Vice President Confirms Talks With PSG Superstar

FC Barcelona’s wish to bring back Lionel Messi to Camp Nou is no hidden secret and the Catalans’ vice president has given Cules a huge lifeline as he revealed that the club were indeed in conversation with Messi’s entourage to make the return of the prodigal son a real possibility.

Messi has been in conversation with Paris Saint-Germain to extend his contract however, the two parties have found so resolution. As it stands, the Argentina World Cup winner could end up leaving the Parc des Princes as a free agent as he enters the final months of his contract.

Messi had left Barcelona in tears back in 2021, to join PSG for a two-year deal that is set to expire on June 30.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has kept his fans guessing about his future, with PSG hoping to tie down the forward to a new contract however it seems he also wishes to return back to Barcelona.

As per Mundo Deportivo, PSG are willing to offer Messi a lot more money than he is already earning to extend his stay in the French Capital. French sports outlet L’Equipe has reported that the 35-year-old currently earns €3.375 million ($3.7 million) a month, thus being the third highest money-maker behind his teammates Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

Barca vice-president Yuste’s comments sent shockwaves down the footballing world as he confirmed Barca’s intentions to resign Messi.

Speaking at a press conference for the Barca Academy World Cup he said, “Leo [Messi] and his family know the affection I have for them. I participated in the negotiations that unfortunately did not lead to a successful conclusion."

“I have the thorn in my side that Leo could not continue in our club. If we are talking about La Masia and grassroots football, we are talking about Messi. Of course I would love for him to come back, for what it could represent at a sporting, social and economic level. We are in contact with them, yes," affirmed Yuste.

However, Messi’s potential return to Barca is not likely to be a straightforward move given the Catalan giants’ woeful financial situation. Barcelona cannot afford to sign Messi at his current salary, however, El Nacional reported that they will be looking to give Messi a €200,000 ($217,600) yearly wage.

A further €100-200 million could be raised by merchandise and Messi’s farewell match for Barca.

