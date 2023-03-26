Lionel Messi Honoured as Argentine FA Names Training Complex After PSG Star

Argentine football star Lionel Messi was honoured in the town of Ezeiza on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, where the Argentine Football Association (AFA) named its training complex after the national team captain.

“Welcome to the home of the world champion. Welcome to the home of all our national teams, that has introduced Argentine football to the world," AFA president Claudio Tapia said during the launching ceremony on Saturday.

He indicated that there will be a new sports housing complex on the site, which will also bear the star’s name, reports news agency Xinhua.

For his part, Messi thanked authorities for the recognition and noted that he has been visiting the site for 20 years and feels “a very special energy" every time he enters.

“I’ve been through hard times, but even in those moments coming here helped me forget everything and be happy, something I still feel," the 35-year-old said.

“I’m glad that after so long this site is going to bear my name. I’m one of those people who believes that tributes should be made during a person’s lifetime," he added.

The Argentine FIFA World Cup 2022 winning captain was given a hero’s welcome in Argentina as the Albiceleste played their first game on home soil following their Qatar heroics. They defeated Panama 2-0 in an international friendly after which Messi took to social media to express his gratitude towards Argentine fans.

“Many times I imagined what it could be to return to my country as a world champion but now I have no words to explain what I feel, how grateful I am to all the people for the love… These are very very special days and I can only tell you that I have immense happiness to see all the Argentinian people enjoying and celebrating what was another success of all. THANK YOU!!!" read Messi’s post.

The star forward has enjoyed a stellar season both with club and country, as Paris Saint-Germain sit pretty atop the Ligue 1 standings.

(With inputs from IANS)

