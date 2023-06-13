‘People Are Willing To Die’: Fans Request Lionel Messi-Led Argentina To Play Friendly Against India

On June 10, Beijing, the capital city of China, witnessed a sea of blue as a huge number of football enthusiasts turned up to see glimpses of Lionel Messi and the other members of the Argentina national squad. Messi and Co are now out on an Asia Tour, during which they play friendly games against some Asian countries. Argentina will square off against Australia in Beijing on June 15 before jetting off to Jakarta to face off against Indonesia. As reported by journalist Gaston Edul, the Argentine footballers were unable to get out of their team hotel as the crowd in Beijing was ready to break all the barriers to have a glance at their favourite players.

Soon after the footage of Lionel Messi’s grand reception in China surfaced on the internet, the Argentina fanbase of India urged the seven-time Ballon d’Or-winner to pay a visit to India. A fan requested the Argentina squad to come to India to see the sheer amount of fandom. “People are willing to die just to see Messi," the user commented.

The Argentine footballers can only witness real support in India, according to another fan.

An Indian user said that his country would set an example of how to greet Lionel Messi if Argentina ever come to play a friendly game against the Sunil Chhetri-led Men in Blue.

Here are some other reactions:

The craze about Lionel Messi and the Argentina national team among Indian people is on the next level. Every nook and corner of the country witnessed emphatic celebrations after Messi took home the long-awaited FIFA World Cup trophy in December of last year. Messi has previously visited India once in 2011 when Argentina played a friendly fixture against Venezuela at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. The upcoming friendly against Australia will be Argentina’s third assignment after the World Cup triumph. Earlier, La Albiceleste played two friendlies against Panama and Curacao with Lionel Messi striking the net on both occasions, The former Barcelona forward scored a brilliant free-kick against Panama while notching up a hat-trick in the Curacao game.

Lionel Messi has recently decided to bid adieu to his trophy-laden career in European club football. He will join David Beckham-co-owned Inter Miami, an MLS club, following the expiry of his existing contract with Paris Saint Germain on June 30. The 35-year-old was heavily linked with a move to his childhood club Barcelona. But the Spanish club’s current financial condition did not let the deal happen.