Lionel Messi's Shock Move to Inter Miami, Karim Benzema's Saudi Swap and Other Possible Switches During the Summer Transfer Window 2023

The transfer market activity has become a point of focus for football fanatics starved of their dose of high-octane action during the off-season period as they await to witness what the future holds for their favourite football stars.

Lionel Messi:

This window will go down in history as one of the most exciting windows, headlined by the incredible impending switch of seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi to the shores of the United States of America as he revealed his future destination to be David Beckham-owned Inter Miami.

Messi decided that he had seen enough at the Parisian capital donning the PSG jersey for over two years, where he was boo-ed and jeered by the fans as a result of the side’s poor showing in the UEFA Champions League, which still remains a distant dream for the capital city club.

A move back to his beloved Barcelona seemed to be on the cards, but shocking news that the dream return wouldn’t come to pass broke many a Blaugrana hearts, as the MLS capitalised on the situation to bring the World Cup winner to their budding league, in order to strengthen their footballing culture piggybacking on the massive sway the Argentine genius holds.

Offers from Saudi Arabia came by too, but the Barcelona legend resisted the urge to collect a gargantuan sum of money as he turned down a move to the Middle East.

In an unprecedented move, MLS’ broadcasters Apple, have offered to hand a part of the profits from the subscriptions being activated henceforth to Messi, while German manufacturer Adidas would have a similar agreement in place with the player in terms of jersey sales.

Messi’s potential earnings at the Florida-based club remain to be known, but it is definitely expected to far exceed the salary package offered to the league’s current highest earner Xherdan Shaqiri.

Karim Benzema:

The Ballon d’Or winning Frenchman expressed his desire to move away from Sapin after 14 long and glorious years of association with the most successful side in UEFA Champions League history, Real Madrid.

The Madrid giants brought in the Frenchman from Lyon back in the summer of 2009 and went on to serve the interests of the club as best as he could while picking up everything there is to win at club level with the Los Blancos.

But, the French striker has opted for a new challenge as he confirmed his move to Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad, who unveiled their star signing on Thursday in an opulent manner.

Benza joins former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo in the Arabian nation, but the superstars will be pitted against each other as the Portuguese plies his trade for Al Ittihad’s rivals, Al Nassr.

But, with the announcement of one of the most renowned strikers, Saudi Pro League has demonstrated its desire to revolutionise the sport in the nation.

The 35-year-old penned a contract to keep him at the Saudi outfit for three years in a deal that would fetch him a surplus of 100 million within the specified timeframe.

Alexis Mac Allister:

World Cup-winning Argentine midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has been a revelation in the Premier League and the international stage in the past couple of years and it seemed like the big boys could eventually come calling for his signature sooner rather than later.

And Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool seized the initiative to pick up the talented midfielder from Brighton as they seem to kickstart their rebuild to reignite their title aspirations.

The Merseyside club acquired the services of the 24-year-old for around 35 million Pounds as they seek to refresh their midfield unit following the departures of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and James Milner. Brazilian forward Roberto Firmino also announced his departure from the Reds following a successful 9-year trophy-laden stay in England.

Jude Bellingham:

The Borussia Dortmund star emerged as Real Madrid’s number-one target for the summer after his enthralling performances in the past couple of years.

The English midfielder shone also on the international stage as he starred for the Three Lions at the Qatar World Cup before they bowed out on penalties against France.

The asking piece for the sensational teenager is certain to be north of the triple-digit million mark as the Madrid giants remain hopeful to rope in the English 19-year-old to bolster their ranks and go in search of the league and European titles.

N’golo Kante:

The ever-smiling Chelsea midfielder, who has essentially been the definition of a box-to-box midfielder in recent times is touted to move away from the London side in the ongoing window as he seeks pastures anew after a trophy-laden eight-year stint in the English capital.

Kante lifted the Premier League as well as the Champions League trophies with the Blues, adding to his incredible feat of hoisting the league title with underdogs Leicester in the year 2016.

The 32-year-old was sidelined for a prolonged period of time in the recently concluded season and is probably ready for a new challenge elsewhere.

According to reports, Kante underwent a successful medical at Al Ittihad and could join Benzema in the Jeddah-based outfit.

Declan Rice:

The West Ham midfielder has become a hot commodity, and has been attracting interest from a wide array of clubs thanks to his consistency over the years and the London club’s chairman recently revealed that their skipper would be shifting base in the summer.

Rice led his side to the UEFA European Conference League title earlier this week and is set to sign off from the capital city club on a high note as Arsenal are touted to be favourites to get the signature of the English international.

Arsenal have been in hot pursuit of the midfielder for a while now and are expected to rope in the 24-year-old to add grit in the central part of the field.

Angel Di Maria:

Argentine winger par excellence, Di Maria, parted way with Italian giants Juventus following a season hit by injuries, and yet, had a touch of dazzle that the South American is synonymous with.

The former Real Madrid star is said to be on the radar of the Saudi Pro League who plan, while also being coveted by other clubs around the world.

A report states that Inter Miami are eyeing to bring in a host of Messi’s former teammates, including club and country, and the 35-year-old Di Maria’s name features on the list.

Sergio Busquets:

One of the finest holding midfielders of the generation, Sergio Busquets bid a tearful farewell to his beloved Barcelona after having been a loyal servant to the club ever since Pep Guardiola handed him his debut in the year 2008.

A long-time teammate of Messi, Busquets’ name resides high on the list of Inter Miami as they seek to reunite the Argentine with players who he has enjoyed playing with.

Jordi Alba:

Another faithful Barcelona footballer who called time on his tenure in Catalunya was the Spanish fullback, Jordi Alba.

The 34-year-old revolutionised the position since he shot to fame following the 2012 Euro which Spain retained and has been setting the standards for a long time.