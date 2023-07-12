'My Mentality and Head are not Going to Change', Says Lionel Messi Ahead of Inter Miami Presentation

Argentine World Cup winner Lionel Messi landed in Miami on Tuesday ahead of his impending move to the David Beckham-owned MLS side Inter Miami. The 36-year reached the United States of America on a private jet to put the final touches on a two-year deal that is reportedly worth around the 60 Million Euro mark.

In an interview with a telly network from his home nation, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner said that he was pleased with his decision to move to the North American country.

“I’m happy with the decision we made. I’m ready and eager to face the new challenge," the former Barcelona star said.

Despite all his innumerable achievements for club and country alike, the genius from Rosario added that he is still as motivated as ever to give his best each time he comes out on the field.

“My mentality and my head are not going to change and I will try, wherever I am, to give the maximum for myself and for the club, to continue to perform at the highest level," the former PSG player said.

Arguably the best player in the history of the sport, Messi’s crowning moment came last year as he helped the Albiceleste to the pinnacle of world football by clinching the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Messi also led the South American nation to a Copa America triumph and a Finalissima victory to further adorn his illustrious trophy cabinet.

Messi’s move to the North American shores would provide the nation with much-needed impetus ahead of the 2026 World Cup, which is slated to be hosted by the USA along with neighbours Canada and Mexico.

The left-footed magician’s decision to make the MLS switch is certain to go down as a watershed moment in the nation’s footballing history.