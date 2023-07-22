'If he Scores This...': IShowSpeed Jumps Ship as Lionel Messi Nets on Inter Miami Debut

Lionel Messi made his Inter Miami debut in spectacular fashion as she came off the bench to score the winner for his new side at the DRV PNK Stadium in Miami on Saturday.

Inter Miami hosted Cruz Azul in the group stage of the League Cup and got off to the lead in the 44th minute of the game as Robert Taylor netted for the David Beckham-owned side. But, Azuk levelled the scoreboard through Uriel Antuna in the 65th minute of the game.

Messi, who started the game on the bench, came on in the second half to a raucous ovation and proved to be the deciding factor in the Miami side’s win as he curled in a late free kick to perfection as the pink-clad crowd leat in joy.

One notable fan present to witness the masterful debut goal was American youtube personality and influencer IShowSpeed.

As Messi lined up to take the free kick deep in the game, the American said, “If Messi scores this free kick, I’m a Messi fan, wallahi"!

And when Messi put the added time set piece into the back of the net, the 18-year-old took off his Portugal jersey to reveal a jersey that had Messi’s name across the back.

Darren Watkins Jr, who is better known by his youtube name, IShowSpeed, has been an open supporter of the Portuguese superstar and even had the rare privilege of meeting the 38-year-old recently thanks to his international teammate Rafael Leao, who helped set the meeting up.

But the American youngster jumped ship in an instant to reveal the Messi jersey underneath his Ronaldo shirt (literally) as Messi’s winner sent the net bulging.