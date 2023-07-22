'Two GOATS': LeBron James Hails Lionel Messi as World Cup Winner Scores on Inter Miami Debut

Argentine World Cup winner Lionel Messi announced himself to the North American fans with a spectacular free-kick which proved the winner in Inter Miami’s 2-1 win over Cruz Azul on Saturday.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner struck home a free kick in the added time of the second half between the sides at the DRV PNK Stadium in Florida.

Sporting greats such as basketball legend LeBron James and tennis icon Serena Williams were in attendance as Messi came on in the second period of the game to dictate the result as he has done time and time again over his glorious career.

The NBA legend greeted the Argentine superstar ahead of the game and also shared a post on his social media handles hailing the 36-year-old.

James’ Instagram post read, “Welcome brother!!! Always good to see and be in the presence of GREATNESS!!!"

The two players are widely regarded as the best players ever in the history of their respective sports. James, who is the poster boy of the world-famous LA Lakers side, recently became the highest scorer in the history of the NBA and has numerous accolades to stake his claim in the pantheon of basketball greats.

