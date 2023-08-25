Ahead of Lionel Messi's MLS Debut, Ticket Prices Sky Rocket to Nearly Rs 2.5 Lakhs For Red Bull New York Game

Lionel Messi has well and truly set the stage on fire ever since he joined Inter Miami. Not only has the Argentine World Cup winner been scoring and assisting goals for fun, he’s kept Inter Miami unbeaten in eighth games, helping them win the Leagues Cup and they recently reach the final of US Open Cup.

After setting records after records on the field, it seems the Inter Miami captain is also set to shatter another record off the field. Ticket prices for Messi’s debut Major League Soccer (MLS) game are going over the roof!

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner is likely to make his MLS bow against New York Red Bulls on Saturday. Given he’s helped Inter Miami remain unbeaten in eight fixtures, scoring in seven of them, fans are flocking to the stadiums and the ticket prices have skyrocketed to $3,000 (Roughly 2.48 lakhs in INR). The average ticket cost stands at a whopping $496 (41,000 INR).

According to Shana Rosenthal, Vivid Seats’ Consumer Communications Specialist, tickets for Messi’s debut game have surpassed the cost of an NFL game based on the average price.

“Messi’s MLS debut ticket featuring Messi’s Inter Miami and New York Red Bulls is more in-demand than any NFL team from last season, based on average price," Rosenthal revealed to New York Post.

Currently, Inter Miami’s Leagues Cup game against FC Dallas holds the record for the highest average ticket price at $678, but that record could be in danger.

