Lionel Messi May Terminate His PSG Contract Early, According to Report

Lionel Messi’s spell at Paris Saint Germain seems to be done and dusted as the Argentine star is reportedly set to leave the club within the next 10 days. Messi is now serving a two-week suspension following his unauthorised trip to the Middle East.

The ban has irked the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, who might part ways with Paris before the end of the season, a report by LeParisen stated. As per his existing contract with PSG, Messi will become free in the upcoming summer transfer window. He had previously decided to depart at the designated period but the recent scenario might force the former Barcelona man to terminate his contract early.

PSG are looking promising to clinch their 10th League 1 title this season. They are currently sitting at the top of the table with 75 points, 5 points clear of the second-placed Marseille with five games in hand. Messi has played 28 league games this season, recording 15 goals and 15 assists. Despite being a crucial figure in PSG’s dominating run, Messi won’t be able to win his second League 1 crown if he departs early. The 35-year-old has won two trophies with the Parisian club including a league title and the French Super Cup.

During an interaction with Sky Sports last year, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi seemed hopeful of Messi renewing his contract with the club. Al-Khelaifi said that they would discuss the topic after the 2022 FIFA World Cup. “Messi is happy here. A player’s performance for the national team will suffer if they are unhappy. He gave us excellent performances this season. He has contributed to several goals and assists for both the club and the national team," the Paris chief said.

Things got worse after PSG suffered a humiliating elimination from the UEFA Champions League at the hands of Bayern Munich. The German side registered a commendable 3-0 win in the two-leg Round of 16 fixtures. Following the loss, Paris did nothing about Messi’s contract renewal.

Football enthusiasts are eager about Lionel Messi’s future with Barcelona interested in his return to the old club. Apart from the Spanish giants, Messi has reportedly received offers from Saudi side Al-Hilal and MLS’ Inter Miami. But Barcelona’s vice-president Rafael Yuste has confirmed that they are still in the process of negotiation with Messi but the final result has not yet come out.

