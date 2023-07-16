MLS Side Inter Miami Announce Signing of Lionel Messi

The much-anticipated arrival of Argentine World Cup winner Lionel Messi to the MLS side Inter Miami was announced by the David Beckham-owned team on Saturday as the man from Rosario signed a contract with the American side until the year 2025.

The official signing of Messi, who completed his move from French Ligue 1 champions PSG to the MLS outfit, was announced by the Miami-based club through a video shared on their social media platform.

The video sees a hooded man was seen painting graffiti that displayed the name ‘Messi’ in the colours of the club before the shot cut to the Argentine genius walking up to the fore and striking a pose.

Advertisement

“I’m very excited to start this next step in my career with Inter Miami and in the United States," the 36-year-old said in a statement.

“This is a fantastic opportunity and together we will continue to build this beautiful project," the former Barcelona player continued.

“The idea is to work together to achieve the objectives we set, and I’m very eager to start helping here in my new home," Messi, arguably the best player to ever play the game, said.

Messi was disillusioned with life in the Parisian capital after the club’s fans turned on him following the side’s early exit from the UEFA Champions League, despite domestic success.

Advertisement

The Argentine was touted for a move back to Barcelona but the Catalan side’s financial constraints proved complicated to bringing back the 36-year-old to Balugrana. And Messi confirmed in June that he would be making the switch to the USA.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner’s addition to the ambitious MLS is sure to bolster the profile and craze for the sport in the North American nation ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which is slated to be hosted jointly by the USA, Mexico and Canada.