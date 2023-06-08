Explainer: Lionel Messi's Switch to MLS Side Inter Miami and the Future of Football in USA

Seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi’s transfer has been the topic of interest ever since the World Cup winner got disillusioned with life at the French capital city club PSG.

A move back to his beloved Barcelona was touted as a real possibility but failed to materialise due to the Catalan giant’s financial circumstances.

However, Barcelona’s loss seems to be USA’s gain as the David Beckham co-owned team have reportedly landed a huge deal in bringing arguably the greatest player of all time to American shores to don the Inter Miami jersey.

How much would the transfer of Messi from PSG to Inter Miami cost the American club?

And to add further credit to the masterstroke by the Florida-based team, Messi is set to join them as a free agent in the present day’s inflated transfer market. The MLS side has the blessing of not needing to haggle or deal with the Qatari-owned PSG in order to acquire the signing of the most coveted player of the generation.

But, as has been the case traditionally, the player wages for an athlete arriving on a free transfer are relatively higher, and Messi’s arrival in the MLS is set to take it to the next level.

Given his status in the game and the influence he has on the masses, Messi, represented by his father, Jorge, it is no secret that the former Barcelona player would demand the highest weekly wage in the world of football.

The precise figures pertaining to Messi’s pay structure are yet to be disclosed but prepare to be sent into a moment of ‘jaw-drop’ when the numbers are revealed, as it is anticipated to be the most lucrative contract to have ever been drawn up for a footballer.

In a hitherto unheard-of collaboration, sources state that clubs from across the MLS board have come together to rope in the all-conquering left-footed magician in an effort to widen their reach through the superstardom of one of the finest players to ever touch a football.

In an unprecedented move, it is reported that the MLS’ broadcasting and streaming partner and tech superbrand, Apple, would share a cut of the profits from new subscriptions with the Argentine genius, while leading sports goods manufacturer Adidas, who have enjoyed a long and storied partnership with the little maestro, will also be providing a cut of the revenue generated from the sale of his fabled No.10 jersey.

It is also understood that MLS have no bearing in Messi’s dealing with Adidas and sources stated that the decisions and details of the same would be under the scope of the player and the brand alone.

Future ownership options

Messi has managed to enthral fans and pull strings game after game despite his advancing age. But, it is no secret that the most decorated player in the history of the game is reaching the twilight of his paying career.

According to reports, the deal with Inter Miami would also entail a possible part-ownership role in the future.

English legend David Beckham, who is a co-owner of the Florida-based team, had a stint as a payer in the MLS between 2007 and 2012 as he sported the LA Galaxy jersey. MLS subsidised the transfer of the former Manchester United star, and the same treatment is said to be extended to the likes of Messi.

Instagram spike

The advancement in technology and the tailor-made fit that exists between the beautiful game and social media has pushed boundaries above and beyond in recent times and has helped put a number on the influence a player or a club has in modern times.

As impossible as it is to assign a value to Messi’s once-in-a-lifetime abilities to impact games on the pitch, the traction and movement on social media platforms help ascertain the impact his name and tag have in the world we live in today.

PSG’s social media following dwindled as the news of the magic man’s departure from the Parisian club hit mainstream news. The Qatar-based side lost around a whooping million followers as Messi made his intention to leave the French club clear.

And as a further testament to Messi’s hold on the football-loving populace, a mind-boggling 2.1 million people followed the Instagram handle of Inter Miami in the eight hours between them emerging as frontrunners to land the playmaker from Rosario.

Impact on football in the USA

With the USA set to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup together with neighbours Mexico and Canada, Messi’s signing would provide an unparalleled impetus to the growing influence and prominence of the North American region citing his hardcore fan following.

There are fans of Messi, who would follow the man to the depths of eternal damnation if need be, and that particularly would serve the cause of the emerging football nation to bolster its profile within the confines of the land and overseas.

To add shine to the already glittery opportunity to be associated with Messi, the USA also has to chance to print the Ballon d’Or winner’s name up in light and boost its standing simultaneously as they also acquired the rights to host the 2024 Copa America trophy.

The continental trophy was set to be hosted by the South American nation Ecuador, who ultimately passed on the opportunity, inviting hosting requests from USA and Peru.

USA emerged victorious in their bid for the same as CONMEBOL and CONCACAF announced a strategic partnership.