'Messi is Better, But I'm a Real Madrid Fan': Rafael Nadal Picks His Choice Between Lionel Messi And Cristiano Ronaldo

Tennis legend Rafael Nadal has given his opinion on the long-standing debate of who is better between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The two footballing greats ruled the footballing world for more than a decade and are still going strong. Messi won the FIFA World Cup 2022 which many suggested has settled the GOAT debate as with the coveted trophy, the Argentine has completed football. On the other hand, Ronaldo’s goal-scoring records are also second to none.

Nadal, who himself is called Tennis’ GOAT by many, was asked to pick one between Messi and Ronaldo in a viral video where the Spaniard can be seen roaming on the street.

The Spaniard gave his honest opinion and said, “Messi is better, but I’m a Real Madrid fan."

Earlier, Nadal has now endorsed Messi as the most deserving sportsman for the coveted Laureus Award this year.

Nadal shared two Instagram Stories to back Messi for the award and to express his gratitude for the nomination. Nadal wrote, “An honor to be nominated again for the Laureus Sportsman of the year. But… this year… let’s go Messi, you deserve it."

Eventually, Messi won the award too, for the second time. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner played a pivotal role in Argentina’s World Cup glory and was even awarded the Golden Ball for being the best player in Qatar during the coveted tournament.

The Argentine recently made a Hollywood start to his American adventure, scoring a last-second winner with a curling free-kick in his debut game for Inter Miami on Friday.