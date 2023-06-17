Trends :Bigg Boss OTTVirat KohliKaran Deol WeddingPM Modi's US VisitAshes 2023
Lionel Messi or Erling Haaland? Ronaldo Picks His Winner of 2023 Ballon d'Or

Lionel Messi or Erling Haaland? Ronaldo Picks His Winner of 2023 Ballon d'Or

Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland are the prime contenders to win the 2023 Ballon d'Or as the event is scheduled to take place on October 30.

Curated By: Aditya Maheshwari

News18.com

Last Updated: June 17, 2023, 12:29 IST

New Delhi, India

Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland are the two solid contenders for Ballon d'Or this year (AP Images)
Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland are the two solid contenders for Ballon d'Or this year (AP Images)

Legendary Brazilian striker Ronaldo Nazario has picked his choice for the winner of the 2022-23 Ballon d’Or. His choice is not a shocker as he feels record seven-time winner Lionel Messi is still the favourite to win the coveted golden ball. Ballon d’Or is widely considered the most decorated individual award in the footballing world and Messi has dominated it for more than a decade by winning it record seven times.

The Argentine last won the Ballon d’Or after the 2021 season when he guided his national team to Copa America glory. While in the current cycle, Messi levelled it up by leading Argentina to the FIFA World Cup title in 2022.

ALSO READ| Spain Coach Luis de la Fuente Expresses Satisfaction and Pride Following Win Over Italy

The 35-year-old was phenomenal for the La Albiceleste in the showpiece event last year as he also won Golden Ball for player of the tournament. He scored a brace in the finals and won the Player of The Match Award for a record five times in a single edition.

Ronaldo, who won the Ballon d’Or twice, feels that Messi will be crowned once again in the mega event scheduled for October 30 in Paris.

Speaking to Albiceleste Talk, the Brazil legend said, “Messi deserves to win the Ballon d’Or. I think he will be crowned. He won the World Cup, which is a very big tournament."

Karim Benzema was crowned the winner last edition but he was a very slim chance to add another to his kitty as last season he won just one trophy - Copa del Rey.

Also Read | ‘Now I Can’t Leave’: World Cup Winner Lionel Messi Opens up on His Future With Argentina

    • While Messi’s arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo is also out of contention after a dull last season where he started with Manchester United but made a move to Al Nassr at Saudi Arabia in the winter transfer window. He failed to make an impact in the first season in Al Nassr and remained trophyless. The Portuguese also had an underwhelming show in FIFA World Cup last year.

    Meanwhile, apart from Messi, Manchester City’s Erling Haaland is another prime contender to win the Ballon d’Or. The Norwegian striker had an excellent debut season for Manchester City and player a crucial role in the team’s historic treble. The striker netted 53 goals in 52 matches last season as Pep Guardiola’s side won the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League.

    first published: June 17, 2023, 12:29 IST
    last updated: June 17, 2023, 12:29 IST
