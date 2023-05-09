Trends :Karnataka Exit PollKarnataka ElectionImran Khan ArrestCSK vs DCEntertainment News
Assembly Elections 2023 Exit Poll Results
Detailed Exit Poll Resutls

  • Karnataka

    POLL OF POLLS

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    92107232
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    AXIS MY INDIA

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    62-80122-14020-250-3
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    JAN KI BAAT

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    94-11791-10614-240-2
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    P-MARQ

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    85-10094-10824-322-6
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    CGS

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    11486213
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    ETG

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    85113233
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    C-VOTER

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    83-95100-11221-292-6
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    RAJNEETI

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    10092311
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    MATRIZE

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    79-94103-11825-332-5
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    CNX

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    80-90110-12020-241-3
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    POLSTRAT

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    88-9899-10921-260-4
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    TODAY'S CHANAKYA

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    92120120
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)
    • Home » Football » Lionel Messi Resumes Training with PSG after Suspension for Saudi Arabia Visit

    Lionel Messi Resumes Training with PSG after Suspension for Saudi Arabia Visit

    Argentine star Lionel Messi returned to training on Monday after being suspended by Paris Saint-Germain for his trip to Saudi Arabia without the club's permission

    Advertisement

    Curated By: Ritayan Basu

    News18.com

    Last Updated: May 09, 2023, 09:11 IST

    Paris

    Lionel Messi returned to training at PSG (Twitter)
    Lionel Messi returned to training at PSG (Twitter)

    Lionel Messi returned to training Monday with his Paris Saint-Germain teammates after the club lifted his suspension.

    The French team announced Messi’s return on its website, posting a picture of the former Barcelona player running with a ball at the club’s training ground.

    “Leo Messi back in training this Monday morning," PSG wrote on social media, also posting a picture of Messi on the training ground.

    PSG did not officially say whether Messi’s disciplinary punishment had been revoked, but a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that the Argentina star resumed his training after the suspension was lifted.

    Advertisement

    The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss the matter.

    RELATED NEWS

    The move suggests that the World Cup winner will be available for PSG’s next league game against Ajaccio on Saturday, barring an injury.

    With four games left to play, PSG tops the league standings with a six-point lead over Lens.

    PSG had not specified the length of the suspension, though French media reported it to be two weeks.

    Messi missed practice last Monday while he was on a promotional trip to Saudi Arabia, and the French club announced his suspension a day later. Messi apologized to the club and his teammates for traveling without PSG’s permission.

    Messi, who joined PSG in August 2021, is not expected to extend his contract with PSG beyond this season.

    PSG fans hoped his arrival would result in an elusive Champions League title. Instead, the Qatari-backed club was eliminated in the round of 16 in consecutive seasons.

    Advertisement

    After a good start to the season, Messi has failed to replicate that form since returning from the World Cup. Still, he has scored 15 league goals and leads the French league with 15 assists.

    Reports have linked him to Inter Miami in Major League Soccer, a return to Barcelona, and a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia.

    Messi joined PSG after winning every major title with Barcelona. The Catalan club that Messi called home from the age of 13 couldn’t afford to keep him because of large debts and the Spanish league’s financial regulations.

    Advertisement

    (With inputs from Agencies)

    Read all the Latest Sports News, Check Out Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Ritayan BasuRitayan Basu, Senior Sub-Editor, Sports at News18.com, covers badminton and cric...Read More

    first published: May 09, 2023, 09:07 IST
    last updated: May 09, 2023, 09:11 IST
    Read More