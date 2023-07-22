Lionel Messi Scores Winner with Free-kick in Dying Seconds on Inter Miami Debut | WATCH

Lionel Messi scored on his debut for Inter Miami in the final seconds of stoppage time as his team beat Cruz Azul 2-1 in the Leagues Cup tournament. Team officials said all tickets — about 21,000, in a newly expanded stadium — were sold.

On as a 54th minute substitute in the Leagues Cup game, Messi was given the chance for the perfect debut when he won a free-kick on the edge of the box and curled the game-winner into the top corner.

WATCH MESSI’s GOAL ON INTER MIAMI DEBUT:

The first Inter Miami goal of the Messi era was scored by Robert Taylor, who took a long cross from Robbie Robinson, moved into the box and sent a low drive off the inside of the far post and into the back of the net for a 1-0 lead late in the first half.

Messi leaped from his seat, threw his hands in the air, applauded several times and broke into a wide smile.

Argentine superstar Messi and his former Barcelona team-mate, Spanish midfielder Sergio Busquets, who also recently joined the Major League Soccer club, were both named as substitutes for the Leagues Cup match.

World Cup winner and seven-times Ballon d’Or winner Messi became the biggest name signing in MLS’s history when he joined Miami after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain came to an end in June.

LeBron James, Kim Kardashian and Serena Williams were among the stars in the sell-out 20,000 crowd, with many fans decked out in replica pink Miami shirts with Messi’s name and number 10 on the back.

NBA star James now stars for the Los Angeles Lakers, but he enjoyed success with the Miami Heat winning two NBA championships with the club and he embraced Messi before the game.