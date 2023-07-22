WATCH: Serena Williams Left Awestruck by Lionel Messi's Inter Miami Debut Free Kick Winner

Argentine World Cup winner Lionel Messi grabbed headlines on Saturday as he kicked off life in the USA with a debut goal in Inter Miami colours against Cruz Azul at the DRV PNK Stadium in Florida.

The game was tied at 1-1 before Messi stepped up to take a free kick from a mouth-watering position and sent the fans gathered to watch the master from Rosario weave his magic into delirium as he found the net with a delightful curler with his wand of a left foot.

Multiple sporting icons were present to watch the Argentine genius in action including tennis legend Serena Williams, basketball superstar LeBron James and, of course, the co-owner of the Miami side David Beckham and his family.

Messi’s second half injury-time free kick, which proved to be the winner, was a graceful strike and it left the 41-year-old Williams awestruck.

Williams was in absolute disbelief at what she had witnessed from the seven-time World Cup winner’s late heroics on his first appearance for the American side. Beckham’s family were also seen rejoicing as they celebrated the goal with wild enthusiasm.

Messi made the switch to the MLS side from the French Champions PSG, after the relationship between the player and the fans had soured following the Parisian club’s abysmal performances in the prestigious continental competition that yet remains elusive to them, the UEFA Champions League.