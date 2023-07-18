WATCH: Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets in Good Spirits During First Inter Miami Training Session

Inter Miami announced the signing of seven-time Balon d’Or winner Lionel Messi and former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets in a grand manner at the DRV PNK Stadium earlier in the week.

The Argentine World Cup-winning skipper, Messi, joined the David Beckham-owned Inter Miami following his spell with Ligue 1 champions PSG, while Busquets joins the MLS side after his time with his beloved Catalan side.

The duo reunited after a gap of a couple of years, since Messi’s move to PSG from Barcelona as many years ago, and were seen in good spirits during their first training session in the American side.

Messi turned down huge deals from Saudi Arabia and elsewhere in Europe to sign for the MLS side after becoming disillusioned with his time in the Parisian club, where the fans turned on the genius from Rosario following the club’s early exit from the UEFA Champions League, which remains yet elusive to the Qatari-owned club.

The 36-year-old lifted two Ligue 1 titles during his time in France, but couldn’t replicate domestic success in the prestigious European tournament and this caused undue animosity from the fans who boo-ed and jeered the Argentine great.

A move back to Barcelona was touted but the switch did not materialise as the Catalan giant’s financial issues made it impossible for Barca’s favourite son to return to the Blaugrana.

