Lionel Messi to Leave PSG, Head Coach Christophe Galtier Confirms

FIFA World Cup winner Lionel Messi will depart from French club PSG when his contract runs out on the 30th of June, head coach Christophe Galtier confirmed on Thursday.

The seven-time Ballon D’or winner moved to the Parisian club after financial complications made it impossible for childhood club Barcelona to hold on to their talismanic top scorer.

Messi was treated to a grand welcome as he arrived in the French capital as the Qatar-based owners had pulled off an incredible coup to align three of the best players in the world of football at present. Messi joined up with French wunderkind Kylian Mbappe and Brazilian star Neymar in the front of the attacking lineup which made PSG a genuine force to be reckoned with. The club managed to claim the Ligue 1 titles in both seasons the Argentine was in their ranks, but the star-studded lineup couldn't emulate their domestic form in Europe and were handed early exits in the UEFA Champions League on both attempts, leaving fans of the French capital disillusioned with their stars. The resentment from the PSG ultras due to the club's poor showings at the continental stage led the supporters to boo the magician from Argentina. A sensational return to Barcelona has been making the headlines ever since the rift between the player and the team started surfacing and the 35-year-old has been highly touted to make the switch back to the Blaugrana, where he established himself as one of the best players in the long history of the sport.

Barcelona too seemed to have picked up the slack from last year around as head coach Xavi led the Catalan side to their first League title since 2019.

If Barcelona succeeds in bringing back the legendary Argentine to their fold, an attacking combination of Messi and Polish forward par excellence Robert Lewandowski would prove to be deadly.

There are other offers coming in for the left-footed wizard as Saudi Arabia seems interested in signing the Argentine to strengthen their growing profile in world football, while David Beckham-owned MLS side Inter Miami also seems to be interested in roping in the Argentine genius.