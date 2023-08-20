Lionel Messi Scores Stunning Worldie for 10th Goal in Seven Games for Inter Miami | WATCH

Lionel Messi scored for the 10th time in seven games since joining Inter Miami, giving his squad an early lead against Nashville SC in the Leagues Cup final on Saturday night.

Messi’s goal was a thing of beauty as the Argentine superstar turned back the clock to send the ball curling into the top corner and in to the back of the net.

The ball landed at Messi’s feet in the 24th minute after a pass from teammate Robert Taylor was blocked. Messi dribbled past Nashville defender Walker Zimmerman and unleashed a bending shot from just outside the penalty box into the top left corner of the goal. Diving goalkeeper Elliott Panicco had no chance at playing the ball.



Nashville fans had booed Messi on his previous touches of the ball, but the stadium erupted in cheers when the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner who led Argentina to the World Cup crown last year scored.

Nashville tied the game in the 56th minute when Fafa Picault’s header off a corner kick ricocheted off Miami’s Benjamin Cremaschi and into the net off goalkeeper Drake Callender.

Messi had a shot from the area he had scored from earlier in the 71st minute, but hit the post as the teams played to a 1-1 draw in regulation.

Messi calmly converted the first shot in penalties, which Inter Miami went onto win 10-9 to clinch the League Cup.

Messi mania had gripped Music City after Nashville SC advanced to the final against Miami FC with a win against Monterrey of the Mexican league on Tuesday. Ticket prices skyrocketed after they went on sale the following day but eased somewhat in the days before the game. The cheapest seats still cost several hundred dollars. A capacity crowd of 30,109 filled Geodis Park.