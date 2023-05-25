Lionel Messi’s Argentine Buddy Urges Him to Join Premier League Next Season

Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has jokingly shelled out a bizarre transfer proposal for Lionel Messi. Martinez, who plays for Premier League club Aston Villa, urged Messi to join the Villans as the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner is standing on the verge of ending his contract with Paris Saint Germain. As per his existing deal, Messi will become free to be released on June 30. PSG have not made any official statement regarding the extension of his contract. In this scenario, Martinez has revealed his desire to play alongside Messi in club football during an interaction with ESPN. To facilitate the transfer, the goalkeeper is ready to take a wage cut.

Martinez also pledged to treat Messi with barbeques every weekend if his dream comes true. “If PSG fans whistle Lionel Messi again, I would bring him to Aston Villa. Come here, mate. We will feed you, I will make barbecues for you every weekend. We will do everything possible and I will cut my wages,” Martinez said as quoted by the Argentinian television channel TyC Sports.

Lionel Messi’s spell in Paris has not been quite pleasant thus far this season. The Argentina captain was suspended by PSG for two weeks after he made an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia earlier this month. Although, the punishment was partially reduced after Messi issued an apology to the club officials.

After missing the away meeting with Troyes, Messi finally returned to action in PSG’s home fixture against AC Ajaccio on May 13. The hosts clinched the show infront of a full-house Parc des Princes and won the game by a huge margin of 5-0. Although, Messi could not mark his presence on the scoresheet during the one-sided game.

Messi was previously subject to whistles and boos from PSG fans after the Argentine revealed about ending his tie with the Parisian club in the upcoming summer window. Despite Messi’s recruitment, PSG could not alter their luck in the Champions League this season and suffered a humiliating elimination from the Round of 16. This was thought to be another reason behind PSG supporters’ discontent over Messi.

As revealed by Fabrizio Romano, Lionel Messi is not in the mood to extend his contract with PSG. With offers coming from every nook and corner of the world, the talismanic forward prefers to remain in European football. Barcelona are also showing interest to re-sign Messi and bring the La Masia graduate back to Camp Nou. But, Barca’s financial difficulties could jeopardise their chances of making a deal.