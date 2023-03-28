Home » Football » Lionel Messi's Statue Placed Alongside Pele and Diego Maradona at CONMEBOL Headquarters

Lionel Messi's Statue Placed Alongside Pele and Diego Maradona at CONMEBOL Headquarters

Lionel Messi got a replica of the FIFA World Cup trophy, and South American soccer's governing body CONMEBOL will place his statue alongside Pelé and Diego Maradona

Advertisement

Published By: Amrit Santlani

News18.com

Last Updated: March 28, 2023, 08:02 IST

Luque, Paraguay

Lionel Messi poses alongside his statue which will be kept at CONMEBOL museum (AP Photo)
Lionel Messi poses alongside his statue which will be kept at CONMEBOL museum (AP Photo)

The tributes continue to pour in for Lionel Messi following Argentina’s World Cup triumph.

South American soccer’s governing body on Monday presented the 35-year-old Argentine star a with statue, which will be placed in the CONMEBOL museum next to those of legendary players Pelé and Diego Maradona.

Messi also received replicas of the World Cup and the Finalissima trophy, which Argentina won against Italy, during the ceremony before the Copa Libertadores draw. His teammates and coach Lionel Scaloni received miniature trophies as well, including that of the 2021 Copa America lifted in Brazil.

ALSO READ| Kylian Mbappé’s France, Dušan Vlahović’s Serbia Heading Toward Euro 2024

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

“We are living a very special and beautiful moment, getting a lot of love," Messi said during the tribute. “It was time for a South American team to win the World Cup again."

Argentina beat Panama 2-0 on Thursday in Buenos Aires in its first international friendly since winning the World Cup title in Qatar last December. Scaloni’s team will face Curacao on Tuesday to celebrate with its fans in the countryside city of Santiago del Estero.

Messi led Argentina to the historic World Cup triumph in Qatar 2022 and has been in sublime form since. He netted a direct free-kick during Argentina’s 2-0 win over Panama.

ALSO READ| FIFA to Pay Clubs USD 355 Million for Sending Players to 2026 and 2030 World Cups

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner’s future has been the subject of much speculation since he has entered the final months of his ongoing contract with Paris Saint-Germain.

As per reports, Messi had a verbal agreement with PSG, but talks haven’t progressed in recent weeks with former club Barcelona looking to swoop in and make it a romantic reunion with their prodigal son.

Advertisement

La Liga president Javier Tebas though has other plans since the supremo has clearly stated that Barca won’t be able to register new players in the summer until the club can sort out their financial difficulties.

(With inputs from AP)

Read all the Latest Sports News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Amrit SantlaniAmrit Santlani, Senior Sub Editor at Cricketnext, Sports18.com has 4 years of ex...Read More

first published: March 28, 2023, 08:02 IST
last updated: March 28, 2023, 08:02 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Hansika Motwani Makes Jaws Drop With Bold Photos, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Shweta Tiwari Gives Summer Goals With Her Latest Bikini Pictures!