Transfer Window Highlights, June 18: Manchester United Target Ousmane Dembele, Bayern Munich President Expects Kimmich to Stay Despite Barcelona Rumours

Curated By: Aditya Maheshwari
Last Updated: June 19, 2023, 00:52 IST
New Delhi, India
Live Updates Transfer Market: Welcome to our live blog of the summer transfer window as football clubs around the world are trying hard to strengthen their squads. With each passing day, things are getting heated up in the transfer market as the European giants are not shying away from locking horns with each other to get their desired star. Read More
The Saudi Pro League side are closing in on the Moroccan star.
Real Madrid will unveil their latest signing Joselu in the upcoming week.
Rodgers has agreed to take charge of the Scottish giants.
The Dutch giants completed the singing of Tahirovic from AS Roma.
The United boss is looking into the signing of French youngster, Axel Disasi of Monaco, if Kim Min-Jae decided to go to German giants Bayern Munich.
Legendary Portuguese footballer Deco handling the negotiations between Barcelona and the young player.
The Parisian giants are interested in brining in Spanish tactician Luis Enrique and are in advanced talks with the 53-year-old.
Al Hilal have shown concrete interest in the Portuguese midfielder.
Arsenal have solid interest in bringing Romeo Lavia to London.
The German midfielder is said to be in favour of a move to Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal and has made it clear in discussions with the parties involved.
PSG’s crown jewel, Kylian Mbappe said that hasn’t made a decision about his future yet and will eveluate his option only after his current contract with the Parisian club runs out.
The Frenchman, who has been on the radar of PSG said that he would want to extend his stay at Madrid.
Premier League giants Manchester United have now set their eyes on Ousmane Dembele as according to Fichajes, Erik Ten Hag wants the electrifying French winger in his squad. However, it is going to be a difficult task as Dembele has often said that he is happy at Barcelona and the manager Xavi also talks highly of him.
N’Golo Kante is very close to Al Ittihad move now. Renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported that Kante has completed his medical with the Saudi club and the deal will be finalised in the coming hours.
It seems like Manchester United are finally looking to move on from David de Gea as they are planning to sign Jordan Pickford in the ongoing transfer window. According to a report in the Daily Star Manchester United are ready to offer 45 million euro to Everton.
Manchester City have set their eyes on FIFA 2022 World Cup star Josko Gvardiol. While according to Sky Sports, Gvardiol is open to move to a bigger club but Leipzig have big demands as they want €100m (£85m/$109m) for his signature.
Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer unimpressed with Barcelona’s attempt to lure Joshua Kimmich in ongoing transfer window. He said: “I don’t understand why they [Barca] openly and offensively flirt with our player. Joshua Kimmich is an absolute cornerstone for us. He’s firmly in our plans for the future, for sure."
Despite all the rumours, Riyad Mahrez has suggested that he will continue at Manchester City next season. Speaking on international duty, Mahrez told Algerian media(via Manchester Evening News): “I have two years left in Manchester. So far there is nothing. I am concentrating on these two games [for Algeria] and then I will go on vacation."
It seems like Manchester City have not given up on signing English midfielder Declan Rice in the ongoing transfer window. City might lose their skipper İlkay Gündoğan as he is expected to join Barcelona. As a result they are willing to involve a winger in the deal to sign the West Ham midfielder according to a report on Caughtoffside.
On the other hand, teams like Barcelona, who are going through financial crisis at the moment, are keeping close tabs on free agents.
Meanwhile, Tottenham secured a permanent deal for the signing of Dejan Kulusevski from Juventus on Saturday, the Premier League club confirmed.
The Swedish winger has been on loan at Spurs for the past 18 months after joining on loan in January 2022.
Kulusevski impressed during his debut season as Tottenham finished in the Premier League’s top four.
But his first full season in north London was less successful as he scored just twice in 37 appearances in an injury-disrupted campaign.
Kylian Mbappe said in a letter to PSG on Monday that he would not activate that option.
That Mbappe has made that decision in advance of a fixed July 31 deadline to do so could be interpreted as a definitive decision, and that he will not change his mind again.
However, it could also be seen as part of a power struggle with Mbappe seeking to obtain new guarantees about the team PSG will field next season, and perhaps more money.
Mbappe signed for PSG from Monaco on a season-long loan in August 2017, which turned into a permanent transfer the following year in a 180 million-euro ($195m) deal.
The 2018 World Cup winner, who scored a hat-trick in last year’s World Cup final as France lost to Argentina on penalties, would command an enormous transfer fee if PSG chose to sell now.
PSG reportedly turned down a bid of 200 million euros from Real Madrid in 2021, when Mbappe was entering the final year of his previous contract.