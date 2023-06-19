Transfer Window Highlights, June 19: Manchester United in for Declan Rice and Mason Mount, East Bengal Sign Experienced Trio

A few big European clubs have already started making big moves in the transfer market as Real Madrid signed Jude Bellingham and are looking to sign more starts including Kylian Mbappe. While Manchester United are in pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane but are waiting for the takeover of the club.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are going through a financial crisis at the moment and having to do with just keeping close tabs on free agents.

Tottenham have already secured a permanent deal for the signing of Dejan Kulusevski from Juventus on Saturday, the Premier League club confirmed. The Swedish winger has been on loan at Spurs for the past 18 months after joining on loan in January 2022. Kulusevski impressed during his debut season as Tottenham finished in the Premier League’s top four. But his first full season in north London was less successful as he scored just twice in 37 appearances in an injury-disrupted campaign.

Kylian Mbappe also made it certain in a letter to PSG earlier last week that he would not activate the option of extending his contract with the Parisians. That Mbappe has made that decision in advance of a fixed July 31 deadline to do so could be interpreted as a definitive decision, and that he will not change his mind again. However, it could also be seen as part of a power struggle with Mbappe seeking to obtain new guarantees about the team PSG will field next season, and perhaps more money. Mbappe signed for PSG from Monaco on a season-long loan in August 2017, which turned into a permanent transfer the following year in a 180 million-euro ($195m) deal. The 2018 World Cup winner, who scored a hat-trick in last year’s World Cup final as France lost to Argentina on penalties, would command an enormous transfer fee if PSG chose to sell now. PSG reportedly turned down a bid of 200 million euros from Real Madrid in 2021, when Mbappe was entering the final year of his previous contract.