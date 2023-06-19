Transfer Window Highlights, June 19: Manchester United in for Declan Rice and Mason Mount, East Bengal Sign Experienced Trio

Curated By: Ritayan Basu
Last Updated: June 20, 2023, 00:49 IST
New Delhi, India
Live Updates Transfer Market: Welcome to our live blog of the summer transfer window as football clubs around the world are trying hard to make signings and strengthen their squads. East Bengal FC, who plays in the Indian Super League, signed the experienced trio of Harmanjot Singh Khabra, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul and Mandar Rao Desai on free transfers. Read More
Unsteeled Atletico defender Matt Doherty could be making the switch to Saudi Arabia in the summer ater just 6 months in Madrid.
Recently promoted Burnley were also in the running to snap up the Dutchman from Anderlecht, but Brighton seem to have the upper hand now and the move could go through with the 20-year-old lining up for the seagulls next season.
Marseille looking to bring in Marcelino to take up the role of head coach.
The French league finished their in the league behind champions PSG and Lens, and will look to improve on their performance next season, with a shot at Europe available too.
Big spending Saudi Pro League want to add Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to their ranks and the Gabonese forward hasn’t shut the doors on the Middle Eastern nation.
Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr are lining up a potential move for Spanish midfielder Saul from Atletico Madrid.
Cristante penned a long term contract to keep him at the Italian Capital city club till the year 2027
The Cherries announced Andoni Iraola as the new head boss after parting ways with Gary O’ Neil.
The London-side are interested in bringing in the 21-year-old from Villarreal to their ranks, and they are said to be in advanced stages of the negotiation.
The Cherries have decided to releive manager O’Neil of his duties at the helm of the club
Son of Swedish legend Olof Mellberg, John, was picked up by the Australian club.
The Englishman was in red-hot form for United in the recently concluded season and played a huge role in the Manchester club securing UEFA Champions League.
Treble-winning Manchester City defender Kyle Walker has been attracting interest from Germany as Bavarian giants Bayern Munich seem to rope in the English full-back.
But, according to reports, City want to retain Walker and are in talks with the player to extend his contract at the Manchester club.
The Belgian striker intends to play on in Europe despite interest from the Saudi Pro League.
The Catalan giants snapped up the 19-year-old from NK Kustosija.
Barcelona have tagged a 400m Pound release clause on the defender’s contract.
Jose Mourinho is trying to sign Paris Saint-Germain’s Italian midfielder Marco Verratti at Roma. The ‘Special One’ has tried signing Verratti because he reportedly believes that the club’s latest project would lure the Italian international.
With Bayern Munich cooling their interst in William Saliba, Arsenal are turning their focus on other transfer targets.
It has been reported that the likes of Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey are unlikely to continue at Arsenal next season. The English club might sell the star duo this summer and the transfer fee should be enough to fund the arrival of their top target this season, Declan Rice. However, the list also includes targets like Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.
Real Madrid and Espanyol agreed on the loan for Joselu, who will be joining the Los Blacos for the next season, with a option to buy at the end of the deal.
Edwin Sydney Vanspaul joins East Bengal FC on a two-year contract, while Harmanjot Singh Khabra and Mandar Rao Desai will be with the club till the end of the 2023-24 season.
Manchester City seem to be in a better position than Liverpool in signing RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol.
Gvardiol’s current contract with RB Leipzig is set to expire in 2027 and the 21-year-old reportedly has a release clause of £97 million.
Marcus Rashford is likely to be offered a new £375,000-a-week contract from Manchester United, replacing replacing David de Gea as the Premier League club’s top earner.
The 25-year-old forward was infine form last season, scoring 30 goals for the Old Trafford-based side. It is understandble that the Red Devils to tie down Rashford on a long-term deal, wih his current contract coming to an end in a year’s time.
Ruben Neves is repotedly all set to sign for Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League. The Portugal star was being looked at by Arsenal as a possible mid-fielder with his contract coming to an end with Wolves.
Barcelona too were interested in Neves.
Neves will move to Al Hilal for £47m, with the midfielder set for a big salary boost.
Manchester United are monitoring Monaco’s Axel Disasi with the prospect of losing the battle for Napoli’s Kim Min-jae to Bayern Munich.
With Min-jae closing in on a move to Bayern Munich, Erik ten Hag has been forced to look elsewhere for centre-back options.
Liverpool are keeping an eye on Celta Vigo’s Gabri Veiga even though transfer speciallist Fabrizio Romano reports that no bids have been made yet. The Merseyside club are prioritising Khephren Thuram and Manu Kone.
Transfer speciallist Fabrizio Romano is also reporting that Chelsea’s Kalidou Koulibaly will be moving to Al Hilal with Hakim Ziyech going to Al Nassr in Saudi Arbia.
Manchester United are reportedly eyeing up a move for England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford from Everton as a possible replacement for David de Gea.
Transfer speciallist Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante has signed with Saudi club Al Ittihad on four year deal. The French World Cup and Premier League winner will reportedly get a salary of 100 million euro over the course of his contract.
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is looking at the likes of Declan Rice of West Ham and Chelsea’s Mason Mount to bolster his mid-field options ahead of the new season. The only problem though remains of the impending buyout of the Old Trafford club,which is priving to be quite a hurdle.
Barcelona, on the other hand, are going through a financial crisis at the moment and having to do with just keeping close tabs on free agents.
Tottenham have already secured a permanent deal for the signing of Dejan Kulusevski from Juventus on Saturday, the Premier League club confirmed. The Swedish winger has been on loan at Spurs for the past 18 months after joining on loan in January 2022. Kulusevski impressed during his debut season as Tottenham finished in the Premier League’s top four. But his first full season in north London was less successful as he scored just twice in 37 appearances in an injury-disrupted campaign.
Kylian Mbappe also made it certain in a letter to PSG earlier last week that he would not activate the option of extending his contract with the Parisians. That Mbappe has made that decision in advance of a fixed July 31 deadline to do so could be interpreted as a definitive decision, and that he will not change his mind again. However, it could also be seen as part of a power struggle with Mbappe seeking to obtain new guarantees about the team PSG will field next season, and perhaps more money. Mbappe signed for PSG from Monaco on a season-long loan in August 2017, which turned into a permanent transfer the following year in a 180 million-euro ($195m) deal. The 2018 World Cup winner, who scored a hat-trick in last year’s World Cup final as France lost to Argentina on penalties, would command an enormous transfer fee if PSG chose to sell now. PSG reportedly turned down a bid of 200 million euros from Real Madrid in 2021, when Mbappe was entering the final year of his previous contract.