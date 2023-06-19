Trends :AdipurushJagannath Puri Rath YatraRam CharanPM Modi's US VisitAshes 2023
Home » Football » Transfer Window Highlights, June 19: Manchester United in for Declan Rice and Mason Mount, East Bengal Sign Experienced Trio

Transfer Window Highlights, June 19: Manchester United in for Declan Rice and Mason Mount, East Bengal Sign Experienced Trio

Football Transfer Window Live Updates June 19: Here you can follow all the updates from the ongoing summer transfer window

Football Transfer Window Live Updates

Curated By: Ritayan Basu

News18.com

Last Updated: June 20, 2023, 00:49 IST

New Delhi, India

Advertisement

Live Updates Transfer Market: Welcome to our live blog of the summer transfer window as football clubs around the world are trying hard to make signings and strengthen their squads. East Bengal FC, who plays in the Indian Super League, signed the experienced trio of Harmanjot Singh Khabra, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul and Mandar Rao Desai on free transfers. Read More

Jun 20, 2023 00:42 IST

Saudi Pro League eye Atletico Madrid defender Doherty

Unsteeled Atletico defender Matt Doherty could be making the switch to Saudi Arabia in the summer ater just 6 months in Madrid.

Jun 19, 2023 22:57 IST

Brighton close to landing Dutch keeper Bart Verbruggen

Recently promoted Burnley were also in the running to snap up the Dutchman from Anderlecht, but Brighton seem to have the upper hand now and the move could go through with the 20-year-old lining up for the seagulls next season.

Advertisement
Jun 19, 2023 22:53 IST

Marcelino could take up Marseille gaffer role.

Marseille looking to bring in Marcelino to take up the role of head coach.
The French league finished their in the league behind champions PSG and Lens, and will look to improve on their performance next season, with a shot at Europe available too.

Jun 19, 2023 22:49 IST

Is Pierre Aubameyang on the move to Saudi?

Big spending Saudi Pro League want to add Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to their ranks and the Gabonese forward hasn’t shut the doors on the Middle Eastern nation.

Jun 19, 2023 19:46 IST

Saudi Switch for Atleti's Saul?

Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr are lining up a potential move for Spanish midfielder Saul from Atletico Madrid.

Jun 19, 2023 19:44 IST

Bryan Cristante commits future to AS Roma

Cristante penned a long term contract to keep him at the Italian Capital city club till the year 2027

Advertisement
Jun 19, 2023 19:41 IST

Bournemouth Name Andoni Iraola as new gaffer!

The Cherries announced Andoni Iraola as the new head boss after parting ways with Gary O’ Neil.

Jun 19, 2023 18:44 IST

Chelsea closing in on Senegal intrnational Nicholas Jackson

The London-side are interested in bringing in the 21-year-old from Villarreal to their ranks, and they are said to be in advanced stages of the negotiation.

Jun 19, 2023 18:20 IST

Bournemouth and Gary O' Neil part ways

The Cherries have decided to releive manager O’Neil of his duties at the helm of the club

Jun 19, 2023 17:10 IST

Salzburg rope in Swedish teen John Mellberg

Son of Swedish legend Olof Mellberg, John, was picked up by the Australian club.

 

Jun 19, 2023 17:08 IST

Marcus Rashford close to signing a contract extension to keep him at Manchester United

The Englishman was in red-hot form for United in the recently concluded season and played a huge role in the Manchester club securing UEFA Champions League.

Jun 19, 2023 16:40 IST

Contract extension for Kyle Walker at Manchester City or a Bayern switch?

Treble-winning Manchester City defender Kyle Walker has been attracting interest from Germany as Bavarian giants Bayern Munich seem to rope in the English full-back.

But, according to reports, City want to retain Walker and are in talks with the player to extend his contract at the Manchester club.

Jun 19, 2023 16:24 IST

Romelu Lukaku in continue in Europe, No Saudi switch yet

The Belgian striker intends to play on in Europe despite interest from the Saudi Pro League.

Jun 19, 2023 16:20 IST

Barcelona sign teenage Senegalese defender Mikayil Faye

The Catalan giants snapped up the 19-year-old from NK Kustosija.
Barcelona have tagged a 400m Pound release clause on the defender’s contract.

Jun 19, 2023 15:59 IST

Jose Mourinho Wants PSG's Marco Verratti at Roma

Jose Mourinho is trying to sign Paris Saint-Germain’s Italian midfielder Marco Verratti at Roma. The ‘Special One’ has tried signing Verratti because he reportedly believes that the club’s latest project would lure the Italian international.

READ MORE

Jun 19, 2023 15:27 IST

Arsneal to Offload Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey

With Bayern Munich cooling their interst in William Saliba, Arsenal are turning their focus on other transfer targets.

It has been reported that the likes of Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey are unlikely to continue at Arsenal next season. The English club might sell the star duo this summer and the transfer fee should be enough to fund the arrival of their top target this season, Declan Rice. However, the list also includes targets like Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.

READ MORE

Jun 19, 2023 14:55 IST

Real Madrid Bring Back Joselu on Loan

Real Madrid and Espanyol agreed on the loan for Joselu, who will be joining the Los Blacos for the next season, with a option to buy at the end of the deal.

READ MORE

Jun 19, 2023 14:32 IST

East Bengal FC Sign Harmanjot Khabra, Edwin Vanspaul and Mandar Rao Desai

Edwin Sydney Vanspaul joins East Bengal FC on a two-year contract, while Harmanjot Singh Khabra and Mandar Rao Desai will be with the club till the end of the 2023-24 season.

READ MORE

Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Harmanjot Singh Khabra and Mandar Rao Desai joined East Bengal FC (Twitter)
Jun 19, 2023 14:21 IST

Manchester City in 'Better Position' to Sign Josko Gvardiol

Manchester City seem to be in a better position than Liverpool in signing RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol.

Gvardiol’s current contract with RB Leipzig is set to expire in 2027 and the 21-year-old reportedly has a release clause of £97 million.

READ MORE

Josko Gvardiol (Twitter)
Jun 19, 2023 13:30 IST

Manchester United to Tie Down Marcus Rashford With New Bumper Contract

Marcus Rashford is likely to be offered a new £375,000-a-week contract from Manchester United, replacing replacing David de Gea as the Premier League club’s top earner.

The 25-year-old forward was infine form last season, scoring 30 goals for the Old Trafford-based side. It is understandble that the Red Devils to tie down Rashford on a long-term deal, wih his current contract coming to an end in a year’s time.

Jun 19, 2023 12:57 IST

Ruben Neves Looks Set to Join Al Hilal in Saudi

Ruben Neves is repotedly all set to sign for Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League. The Portugal star was being looked at by Arsenal as a possible mid-fielder with his contract coming to an end with Wolves.

Barcelona too were interested in Neves.

Neves will move to Al Hilal for £47m, with the midfielder set for a big salary boost.

Jun 19, 2023 11:47 IST

Manchester United Keeping Options Open with Axel Disasi Move

Manchester United are monitoring Monaco’s Axel Disasi with the prospect of losing the battle for Napoli’s Kim Min-jae to Bayern Munich.

With Min-jae closing in on a move to Bayern Munich, Erik ten Hag has been forced to look elsewhere for centre-back options.

Jun 19, 2023 11:09 IST

Liverpool Eye Gabri Veiga, Khephren Thuram and Manu Kone

Liverpool are keeping an eye on Celta Vigo’s Gabri Veiga even though transfer speciallist Fabrizio Romano reports that no bids have been made yet. The Merseyside club are prioritising Khephren Thuram and Manu Kone.

Jun 19, 2023 10:16 IST

Chelsea's Kalidou Koulibaly and Hakim Ziyech Also Moving to Saudi Arabia

Transfer speciallist Fabrizio Romano is also reporting that Chelsea’s Kalidou Koulibaly will be moving to Al Hilal with Hakim Ziyech going to Al Nassr in Saudi Arbia.

Jun 19, 2023 09:23 IST

Jordan Pickford is David de Gea's Replacement at Manchester United?

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing up a move for England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford from Everton as a possible replacement for David de Gea.

READ IN FULL

Jordan Pickford and David de Gea (Twitter)
Jun 19, 2023 07:56 IST

Chelsea's N'Golo Kante Moves to Al Ittihad, Will Earn 100 Million Euro

Transfer speciallist Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante has signed with Saudi club Al Ittihad on four year deal. The French World Cup and Premier League winner will reportedly get a salary of 100 million euro over the course of his contract.

Jun 19, 2023 07:24 IST

Erik ten Hag Wants Declan Rice of West Ham and Mason Mount at Manchester United

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is looking at the likes of Declan Rice of West Ham and Chelsea’s Mason Mount to bolster his mid-field options ahead of the new season. The only problem though remains of the impending buyout of the Old Trafford club,which is priving to be quite a hurdle.

Read more

A few big European clubs have already started making big moves in the transfer market as Real Madrid signed Jude Bellingham and are looking to sign more starts including Kylian Mbappe. While Manchester United are in pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane but are waiting for the takeover of the club.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are going through a financial crisis at the moment and having to do with just keeping close tabs on free agents.

Tottenham have already secured a permanent deal for the signing of Dejan Kulusevski from Juventus on Saturday, the Premier League club confirmed. The Swedish winger has been on loan at Spurs for the past 18 months after joining on loan in January 2022. Kulusevski impressed during his debut season as Tottenham finished in the Premier League’s top four. But his first full season in north London was less successful as he scored just twice in 37 appearances in an injury-disrupted campaign.

Kylian Mbappe also made it certain in a letter to PSG earlier last week that he would not activate the option of extending his contract with the Parisians. That Mbappe has made that decision in advance of a fixed July 31 deadline to do so could be interpreted as a definitive decision, and that he will not change his mind again. However, it could also be seen as part of a power struggle with Mbappe seeking to obtain new guarantees about the team PSG will field next season, and perhaps more money. Mbappe signed for PSG from Monaco on a season-long loan in August 2017, which turned into a permanent transfer the following year in a 180 million-euro ($195m) deal. The 2018 World Cup winner, who scored a hat-trick in last year’s World Cup final as France lost to Argentina on penalties, would command an enormous transfer fee if PSG chose to sell now. PSG reportedly turned down a bid of 200 million euros from Real Madrid in 2021, when Mbappe was entering the final year of his previous contract.

TRENDING NEWS