Transfer Window Highlights, 2 July: Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid Looks Difficult, Manchester City Target Frenkie de Jong

Curated By: Aditya Maheshwari
Last Updated: July 03, 2023, 00:28 IST
New Delhi, India
The 23-year-old Israeli forward is set for medical with the London side after having come to a verbal agreement with Tottenham for a 5-year deal.
The announcement is expected sometime next week.
The Gunners are in advance talks to bring the Dutchman to London as they seek to strengthen their back line.
The Blue are intent on bringing the 21-year old Colombian to the Stamford Bridge this window, after offloading multiple experienced midfielders.
The big spending Saudi Pro League have offered a mouth-watering contract for Manchester City’s Portuguese forward Bernardo Silva.
The Hungarian becomes Liverpool’s second signing of the season after they signed Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton
The Spanish player is now a full Tottenham player as the clause to buy that was include in the loan deal is set to fetch Portuguese club Porto the sum of 40 Million Euros.
The Serie A winning Napoli defender has been in demand this summer window and the Bavarian giants are ready to trigger the Korean’s release clause to bring him to Munich.
The Italian outfit have turned down United’s offer of 30 Million Euros for the signature of the 20-year-old Danish forward.
The 33-year-old made the switch to the Madrid side from Chelsea and will be with the Rojiblancos until 2025 in a two year deal.
The Gunners are reportedly plotting an incredible move for the PSG talisman. However, it remains to be seen what Mbappe will decide to do ahead of the opening gameweek of the upcoming season.
The deal would make the German the highest-earning Gunner following his switch from the blue side of London.
The Bavarian giants are interested in bringing the English fullback to the Bundesliga, but Pep Guardiola’s City want the 33-year-old to remain with them.
Inter are expected to contact Chelsea once again in the coming days in order to advance on the Romelu Lukaku deal, reports Fabrizio Romano. Inter are keen to keep him while Chelsea have bought enough firepower in the squad to offload Lukaku.
Several media reports suggested that Al Nassr are looking to make another big move and this time they are looking to sign Cristiano Ronaldo’s former teammate David de Gea whose contract expired recently with Manchester United.
Jose Mourinho wants to bolster AS Roma’s attack for next season as according to a report in The Sun, the Portugal manager is expected to sign Mason Greenwood on a loan deal.
The Kylian Mbappe saga continues as according to the latest report in MARCA, Real Madrid have analysed that signing the Frenchman will be impossible for them this season. While Mbappe also looks to fulfil his contract at PSG to get the bonus mentioned in his current contract. However, the report added PSG didn’t want to lose Mbappe for free at all.
Fabrizio Romano has reported that Dominik Szoboszlai has signed the official contract with Liverpool and the club will make the official announcement soon regarding their new signing.
After missing out on Declan Rice, Manchester City have shifted their focus now as according to the Sun, they are looking to sign Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong and are ready to offer £90 million.
Welcome to our live blog of the ongoing summer transfer window as football clubs from across the globe are trying hard to strengthen their squad.
Transfer Window Highlights: Hello and welcome to our coverage of the ongoing summer transfer window as football clubs from across the globe are trying hard to strengthen their squad. Kylian Mbappe saga remains the highlight of the ongoing Transfer Window as after his bombshell regarding not signing the contract extension the rumours are rife that PSG won’t let him go for free next season and will accept a bid of around 200 million Euro for the Frenchman. Meanwhile, United States winger Tim Weah completed a transfer to Juventus on Saturday, fulfilling a dream his father once had of playing for the storied Italian club.
The 23-year-old Weah, who is the son of former FIFA Player of the Year and current Liberian President George Weah, signed a five-year contract with Juventus on the day the transfer market opened in Italy.
In the biggest transfer scoop of the day, Premier League side Liverpool roped in Hungarian Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig.