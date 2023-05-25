Liverpool Almost Closes Deal With Brighton Star Alexis Mac Allister: Report

Liverpool are reportedly in the process of signing a contract with Brighton star Alexis Mac Allister. With boss Jurgen Klopp thinking about reshaping his entire squad next season, a midfielder with an attacking approach will be needed. Mac Allister is thought to be the perfect fit for that position and Liverpool has almost confirmed the deal to acquire the service of the Argentine youngster, a report by Argentine outlet TyC Sports stated. The report added that the Reds will make the deal happen before June 10, when the players will leave their respective clubs owing to international duties. The price tag for Mac Allister is expected to be finalised in the coming few days while Liverpool are yet to receive a green signal from Brighton officials.

Apart from Liverpool, Mac Allister has reportedly come under the radar of another Premier League club, Manchester City. A Mirror report stated that Pep Guardiola seems to be interested in the 24-year-old midfielder, who can replace Ilkay Gündogan. But considering the veteran footballer’s long-standing relationship with City, Gundogan could extend his contract and remain at the Etihad for a few more seasons.

Advertisement

After going through a disappointing season, Liverpool seriously require some modifications in the midfield area. Several existing players including Naby Keita and James Milner are standing on the brink of ending their tie with the Reds. Another long-time fellow, Jordan Henderson is also not quite comfortable to play as an attacking midfielder, while Thiago Alcantara’s frequent injury issues are also concerning Klopp. In this scenario, Liverpool are on the hunt for younger and sturdier players, who can easily cope with Klopp’s newly devised fast-paced system.

Not only Alexis Mac Allister, but Liverpool are also keeping their eyes on another young midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, who is currently playing in the Bundesliga for RB Leipzig. According to a report by 90min, the Premier League giants sent scouts to watch Szoboszlai’s performance against Bayern Munich on Saturday, May 20. Szoboszlai did not disappoint the Liverpool scouts as the Hungarian scored the final goal in Leipzig’s dominating 3-1 victory.

Dominic Szoboszlai has been a key component of RB Leipzig this season.