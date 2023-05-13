Liverpool and FSG Planning To Buy Stake In Paris Saint-Germain: Report

A partner in Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) is believed to have expressed their willingness to purchase a stake in another prominent European outfit. An article published by Liverpool Echo claims that Arctos Sports Partners are one of the entities that are planning to acquire a piece of the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

The American investors had bought a stake in FSG in 2020. PSG owners have been looking to sell a stake since 2022. The report published by the above-mentioned outlet suggests that the PSG owners- Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) - are planning to raise funds by selling a portion of the stake. It is being learnt that QSI are interested in selling between 10 and 15 per cent of the club at a valuation of €4bn (£3.2bn). The fund will reportedly be spent on several investment opportunities in sport.

With indirect stakes in Liverpool, Boston Red Sox and Pittsburgh Penguins, the Arctos also have equities in multiple NBA teams. They have reportedly invested in two NBA franchises-Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings. Apart from their NBA venture, Arctos have equity in Italian football club Atalanta.

But in recent times, speculations have been rife over FSG’s desire to seek investment from outside for Liverpool. Amid the talks of FSG’s interest to sell the club, Liverpool owner John W Henry recently cleared his stance on the highly contentious matter.

Henry reportedly ruled out any possibility of a full sale of the Merseyside-based side. “I know there has been a lot of conversation and quotes about LFC (Liverpool Football Club), but I keep to the facts: we merely formalized an ongoing process. Will we be in England forever? No. Are we selling LFC? No. Are we talking with investors about LFC? Yes. Will something happen there? I believe so, but it won’t be a sale. Have we sold anything in the past 20+ years," Henry reportedly told BostonSportsJournal.com. FSG had bought the Reds for an amount of £300 million in 2010.

Coming back to on-field developments, Liverpool are currently placed in fifth position in the Premier League standings. Jurgen Klopp’s men are currently enjoying a sensational six-match winning run. With 18 wins from 35 games, Liverpool have 62 points under their belt. In their next assignment, Liverpool will take on Leicester City on May 16.