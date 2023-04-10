'Liverpool Defended Like a Pub Team': Roy Keane Blasts Reds' Frail Show at the Back Against Arsenal

Liverpool scripted a remarkable comeback to salvage a point against table-toppers Arsenal at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday, April 9. The Merseyside-based outfit had a horrendous start to their match after conceding two goals within 30 minutes against Arsenal. Prior to the match against the Gunners, Liverpool’s defence was breached on six occasions in the last four matches across all competitions.

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

Heading into the match against Arsenal, Liverpool’s defence did emerge as a key area of concern for head coach Jurgen Klopp. Klopp’s fears were proven true after Liverpool’s defence faltered miserably during the first half of the Premier League fixture against the London giants. Manchester United legend Roy Keane, famous for his outrageous statements, lashed out at Liverpool’s defence during the half time. The former Irish midfielder stated that Liverpool defended like a ‘pub’ team.

Advertisement

“For the second goal, Jesus is just standing in the middle of the box and Van Dijk is ball-watching. There’s no pressure on the ball. Players are dropping off and it’s been far too easy for Arsenal."

“It’s really poor defending from Liverpool. Trent has been getting caught too square. There’s been no intensity."

“I bet Martinelli can’t believe his luck. You’ve got to do better than that. Liverpool have defended like a pub team," the footballer-turned-pundit reportedly said.

Advertisement

Arsenal’s Brazilian striker Gabriel Martinelli opened the scoring for his side in the eighth minute of the match against Liverpool. Gabriel Jesus doubled the lead for Arsenal in the 28th minute of the fixture. Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah brought his side back into the contest after finding the back of the net in the 42nd minute.

Liverpool started attacking with renewed vigour in the second half. Their relentless attack paid off in the 87th minute as Brazilian striker Roberto Firmino came off the bench to earn a much-needed equaliser for the Reds in the dying minutes of the enticing fixture.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange Cap, Purple Cap

Liverpool with 44 points to their name are placed in eighth position in the Premier League standings. Arsenal, on the other hand, claim the top spot on the points table.

Read all the Latest Sports NewsCheck OutOrange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here