Liverpool Set to Sign Alexis Mac Allister On 5-Year-Deal, Personal Terms Agreed

Liverpool are reportedly close to signing Alexis Mac Allister on a five-year deal after triggering the release clause of the footballer’s existing contract with Brighton. Fabrizio Romano, a transfer market specialist, has confirmed that Liverpool have already agreed to personal terms with Mac Allister. The Argentine midfielder will undergo a medical test within 24-48 hours before formally giving his signature to finalise the deal, which will see him staying at Anfield till June 2028.

Brighton had added a release clause to Mac Allister’s contract last October when they extended the Argentine’s tenure at the club. That means Liverpool would only need to pay the release clause to make the deal happen. According to Romano, Mac Allister will cost “way less than £60 million," which was previously speculated.

Alexis Mac Allister shifted his base to England in 2019 when the 24-year-old midfielder joined Brighton & Hove Albion for around €7 million, parting ways with Argentinian club Argentinos Juniors. Later he returned to his former club on loan and spent a brief period with Boca Junior of the league before building his stature as one of the trusted names in Brighton’s midfield.

Mac Allister has so far represented Brighton in 122 games across all competitions and has netted 20 goals in total while providing 9 assists. He was also an active member of the Lionel Messi-led Argentina side, which lifted the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar back in December last year. Mac Allister participated in all but one of La Albiceleste’s six games during the competition and contributed to two goals.