Liverpool Sign Stuttgart's Wataru Endo After Failing to Acquire Caicedo

Liverpool’s recent transfer woes came to an end as the Reds went on to sign Japanese midfielder Wataru Endo from Bundesliga side Stuttgart for 18 million euros.

Klopp has been quite aggressive in his pursuit of midfielders as Liverpool have been undergoing a rebuild of the same following the departure of veteran midfielders such as Jordan Henderson and Fabinho along with the likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

And to his credit, Klopp has been quite successful at doing the same as he urged Liverpool to go out and acquire the likes of midfield specialists such as Dominik Szoboslai from RB Leipzig and World Cup winner Mac Allister from Brighton early this transfer season.

But their biggest deal of summer fell through when Chelsea ultimately persuaded Ecuadorian Moises Caicedo to join their ranks for a whopping 115 million euros, leaving Liverpool in the dust yearning for more depth in their depleted midfield.

But, Klopp quickly recovered as they went on to sign 30-year-old Wataru Endo from the current manager’s hometown side.

The move has been met welcomed with doubt regarding the Japanese’s age. But, upon a closer look, one will understand that Endo is an answer to the midfield woes the club faces currently.

Both their new signings provide the side with much-needed stability and passing through the middle of the field, but neither of them are capable enough to anchor the defensive side and provide leadership to the back lines.

Endo though has consistently proven himself to be one of the most consistent defensive midfielders in the Bundesliga since his arrival there in 2019. His ability to read the opposition attack coupled with this positioning makes him a well-rounded defensive presence for any team.