Liverpool vs Brentford Live Football Streaming For Premier League 2022-23: How to Watch Liverpool vs Brentford Coverage on TV And Online

Even after enjoying a five-match winning streak, Liverpool are yet to confirm the Champions League qualification and currently occupy the fifth spot in the Premier Lague table. After the fourth-placed Manchester United fell short of Brighton in their last game, Liverpool will eye to reduce their points gap with the Red Devils in their coming fixture against Brentford. It will be the penultimate home game for Jurgen Klopp’s boys this season and will be hosted at Anfield on May 6.

Liverpool edged past Fulham in their last league appearance, winning the nervy battle 1-0. Mohammad Salah got the job done for the Reds by converting a penalty in the 39th minute of the game. Brentford are also coming off a close victory against Nottingham Forest. The Bees conceded a goal at the dying moment of the first half. But they made a roaring comeback in the second half with Josh Dasilva scoring the winning goal in the 94th minute.

Ahead of the Premier League 2022-23 match between Liverpool and Brentford, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Premier League 2022-23 match between Liverpool and Brentford be played?

The Premier League 2022-23 match between Liverpool and Brentford will take place on May 6, Saturday.

Where will the Premier League 2022-23 match Liverpool vs Brentford be played?

The Premier League 2022-23 match between Liverpool and Brentford will be played at Anfield in Liverpool.

What time will the Premier League 2022-23 match between Liverpool and Brentford begin?

The Premier League 2022-23 match between Liverpool and Brentford will begin at 10 PM IST on Saturday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Liverpool vs Brentford Premier League 2022-23 match?

Liverpool vs Brentford match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Brentford Premier League 2022-23 match?

Liverpool vs Brentford match will be streamed live on the Hotstar app and website in India.

Liverpool vs Brentford Possible Starting XI:

Liverpool Predicted Starting Line-up: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Jones, Fabinho, Henderson, Salah, Gakpo, Jota

Brentford Predicted Starting Line-up: Raya, Hickey, Mee, Pinnock, Henry, Jensen, Janelt, Dasilva, Mbeumo, Toney, Schade

