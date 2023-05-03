Liverpool vs Fulham Live Streaming For Premier League 2022-23: How to Watch Liverpool vs Fulham Coverage on TV And Online

Portuguese attacker Diogo Jota is expected to feature in Liverpool playing XI during the side’s Premier League match against Fulham on Thursday. Jota faced a back issue during the West Ham game and the former Wolves player was doubtful for Thursday’s fixture. But reports suggest that Jurgen Klopp will have Jota in the playing XI. Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino and Naby Keita, however, will not take part in the rescheduled fixture against Fulham. The Premier League match between Liverpool and Fulham will be played at the Anfield. The two teams are set to square up against each other for the 50th time in England’s top-flight league. Liverpool will come into the game after claiming a thrilling 4-3 win against Tottenham last week. With 56 points from 33 matches, the Merseyside-based side are placed in fifth position in the Premier League standings.

Fulham, on the other hand, have been winless in seven of their last nine fixtures across all competitions. The Cottagers currently occupy the 10th spot on the Premier League points table.

When will the Liverpool vs Fulham, Premier League 2022-23 match be played?

The Premier League match between Liverpool and Fulham will be played on May 4, Thursday.

Where will the Liverpool vs Fulham, Premier League 2022-23 match be played?

The Premier League match between Liverpool and Fulham will be played at the Anfield.

What time will the Liverpool vs Fulham, Premier League 2022-23 match start?

The Premier League match between Liverpool and Fulham will begin at 12:30 am IST.

How to live stream Liverpool vs Fulham, Premier League 2022-23 match?

The Premier League match between Liverpool and Fulham will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar in India.

How to watch Liverpool vs Fulham, Premier League 2022-23 match on TV?

The Premier League match between Liverpool and Fulham will be televised live on Star Sports Network in India.

What are the probable XIs of Liverpool vs Fulham?

Liverpool predicted starting line-up: Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Konstantinos Tsimikas, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Curtis Jones, Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, Diogo Jota

Fulham predicted starting line-up: Bernd Leno, Kenny Tete, Issa Diop, Tosin Adarabioyo, Antonee Robinson, Tom Cairney, Joao Palhinha, Harrison Reed, Harry Wilson, Vinicius, Manor Solomon

