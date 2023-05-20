Trends :DC vs CSKKKR vs LSGCannes 2023Karnataka ElectionG7 Summit
Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp Ready to Bolster His Side's Defence

Much has been made this about the Liverpool's need to reinforce a struggling midfield, with Milner, Chamberlain and Keita all leaving Anfield

Last Updated: May 20, 2023, 03:43 IST

Jurgen Klopp is prepared to bolster Liverpool after the end of the current campaign. (Image: AP Photo)
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said he could enter the post-season transfer market to strengthen his side’s defence.

Much has been made this about the Reds’ need to reinforce a struggling midfield, with James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita all leaving Anfield at the end of the current campaign.

Klopp, however, is prepared to bolster his side in other areas.

“We look in all departments apart from goalkeeper at the moment," he said on Friday ahead of this weekend’s match against Aston Villa.

“Yes, if there is a good one out there, I would not deny it."

Some of Liverpool’s targets are likely to have already been selected in part by outgoing sporting director Julian Ward, with former Wolfsburg chief Jorg Schmadtke tipped as a possible successor.

“I cannot speak about that but if it happens, it would not be a ‘Jurgen Klopp signing’ because we are both German or both know each other," the Reds boss insisted.

“That would have nothing to do with it.

“I know he is a good guy and a smart guy. Very good at what he did in Germany, definitely, very successful.

“We could talk about (Klopp’s former sporting director at Borussia Dortmund) Michael Zorc: similar age group, similar situation, just a bit longer in retirement I know him much better.

“There are some good sporting directors in Germany you wouldn’t believe."

