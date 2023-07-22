Luis Suarez's Transfer Talks With Inter Miami Become 'Problem' for Gremio

Luis Suarez is reportedly all set to reunite with some of his former Barcelona teammates, including Lionel Messi, as the Uruguayan striker has been heavily linked with a move to Inter Miami. But Suarez’s transfer buzz is causing problems for his current side Gremio, according to Renato Gaucho, the head coach of the Brazillian club. During a candid media interaction, Gaucho revealed that Suarez’s predicament is affecting the team, which is now third in Brazil’s Serie A while also being in contention to win the Copa do Brasil. Comparing Suarez’s transfer scenario with a “Mexican soap opera," Gaucho said, “Suarez is now a problem and the president of the club has to deal with it. They have had discussions. But as a coach, I want to focus on leading the team."

Renato Gaucho further addressed the rumours regarding Luis Suarez’s move to Inter Miami, saying, “Everything that has been said is true." But the Brazilian manager did express his desire to keep Suarez at the Brazilian club. “We really want Suarez to stay. I know what he and the club think about it. But I cannot vouch for him. He has been talking to the board and the president as of now," Gaucho added.