‘Lunatic’: Richard Keys Blasts Chelsea Owner Todd Boehly in Scathing Post

The Stamford Bridge-based outfit had recently announced that it had sacked its manager Graham Potter after a poor campaign. Consequently, Boehly and Co appointed Frank Lampard as the Caretaker Manager until the end of the season.

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

The Blues roping in Lampard on a temporary basis doesn’t come as a surprise. The 44-year-old is arguably the greatest player in the history of Chelsea and the club needs someone of his stature at this point in time.

However, reports suggest that Todd Boehly sought advice from British actor and television host James Corden before hiring Frank Lampard as interim manager. Reportedly, Boehly and Corden have become good friends.

Advertisement

Furthermore, Lampard was brought on board after Corden’s idea of hiring the Englishman got the nod from the American billionaire, The Sun reported.

Now ex-Sky Sports host Richard Keys has slammed Boehly for consulting the Gavin and Stacey star before hiring Lampard. In his blog, the beIN SPORTS host described Boehly as a lunatic over his recent decisions.

He wrote, “Who does he Marsch think he is? Maybe he’s had a call from that lunatic Boehly telling him to hold off because he’s in line to replace Lampard? Todd Boehly, we read, is now taking advice from James Corden. Well - it makes sense, doesn’t it? Perhaps Fred Karno was engaged when he tried to call him? Seriously. What is Marsch waiting for? I don’t see him getting another offer to work in the Premier League."

Advertisement

It seems that Keys decided to take a dig at Boehly after learning that Jesse Marsch had turned down an offer to take over at Leicester. Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali are carrying out an exhaustive search to identify the next Chelsea boss.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange Cap, Purple Cap

The likes of Mauricio Pochettino, Julian Nagelsmann, Oliver Glasner and Luis Enrique are said to be the frontrunners to replace Graham Potter at Stamford Bridge.

Advertisement

Frank Lampard’s stint as Chelsea boss started in humiliating fashion as the Blues were beaten 1-0 by Wolverhampton Wanderers. Lampard will be hoping that his team bounce back in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final on Thursday.

Read all the Latest Sports NewsCheck OutOrange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here