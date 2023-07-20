Manchester City Come to Agreement to Sign Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig: Report

Treble winners Manchester City are looking to add more strength to their defensive line as the Premier League giants have reached an agreement to sign Josko Gvardiol. Pep Guardiola’s City set their eyes on Gvardiol after the most successful season in club’s history. Gvardiol has been in demand after his impressive show last season with RB Leipzig and the national team. He was one of the best defenders in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

According to renowned football journalist, Fabrizio Romano, City have reached an agreement to sign the Croatian defender from Leipzig.

In the Qatar World Cup, Gvardiol put in good performances for the national team to take them through the group stage with sides like Belgium to compete with. However, Croatia ended their campaign in the semifinal after suffering defeat against Argentina.

Gvardiol has been a top prospect across the world being only 21 years old. He has versatility as he can also play left-back and centre-back. He also holds the record for being the youngest Croatian to score in the Champions League knock-out phase when he scored against his new club Manchester City.

He will be looking to compete for a starting position in the Manchester City defence with the likes of Walker, and Cancelo all looking to leave whilst John Stones, Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake, and Aymeric Laporte are all competing for a starting position.

Gvardiol will bring in pace and defensive stability as well as physicality with the Croatian being an all-around defensive unit at such a young age. Under the current manager, Pep Guardiola, he will be able to improve his game to further heights as the Premier League will be a more demanding league from a physical aspect.